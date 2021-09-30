Wawa Reminds Customers How to Submit a Claim to Receive Settlement Benefits

WAWA, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a follow-up to its August 30 press release, Wawa reminds customers who used a credit or debit card at Wawa stores or fuel pumps during the period of March 4, 2019 to December 12, 2019 that they have until November 29, 2021 to file a claim to possibly receive benefits from a settlement of litigation stemming from the data security incident Wawa previously announced in 2019. Settlement class members may obtain Wawa gift cards (more information on obtaining gift cards is below) capped at $8 million in aggregate, and cash reimbursements of out-of-pocket costs capped at $1 million in aggregate.

Class Members who made a credit or debit card purchase at any Wawa convenience store or fuel pump during this period - but did not experience any misuse on those cards - may be eligible for a $5 Wawa gift card. Those Class Members who experienced fraud that was allegedly attributable to the data incident are also eligible to participate in the settlement: Class Members who experienced fraud can receive a $15 Wawa gift card or reimbursement of out-of-pocket losses up to $500. The settlement also requires Wawa to implement and continue to maintain significant enhancements to its data security measures. Settlement claims can be submitted by visiting www.WawaConsumerDataSettlement.com.

The agreement, which is subject to Court approval, resolves all customer claims related to that data security incident, which resulted from malware being discovered on Wawa payment processing servers. The malware affected customer payment card information used at most Wawa locations beginning at different points in time after March 4, 2019 and until it was contained on December 12, 2019.

For more information, to submit a claim, or for assistance with filing a claim, please visit www.WawaConsumerDataSettlement.com. You may also contact class counsel at 610-642-5708 with further questions about the settlement or claims process.

SOURCE Wawa, Inc.

