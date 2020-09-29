Wawanesa Insurance Chooses HONK to Manage its Roadside Assistance Program

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HONK Technologies , the platform connecting drivers, towing professionals, and insurers, announced today that it will begin managing one of Wawanesa Insurance's key customer touchpoints, their roadside assistance program, effective September 29, 2020.

Wawanesa's company culture is passionate about customer satisfaction, and that focus has paid off. In June, for example, J.D. Power ranked Wawanesa Insurance No. 1 in customer satisfaction among auto insurers in California. With roadside assistance as one of their most frequent insurance claims, Wawanesa wanted to ensure the customer experience during these key touchpoints exceeded their customers' expectations.

Wawanesa turned to HONK, not only because HONK has maintained a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of near 90 with its customers, but also for its full data transparency into their roadside assistance program. HONK provides an inside view into real-time performance analytics for all service requests, including customer ratings, comments, sentiment, volume trends and time to arrival. Having access to this type of customer touchpoint data better supports Wawanesa's goal of delivering superior service.

"HONK's digital platform allows us to provide a roadside assistance program with the exceptional customer experience we want to be known for," said Wayne Sharrah, VP of Claims at Wawanesa Insurance. "With HONK, our customers can request fast, safe and dependable roadside assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and we'll have complete visibility into each service call and full control of the program."

HONK has built one of the most trusted and secure networks of background-checked independent service providers, consisting of over 75,000 service vehicles across the country. Wawanesa's customers will benefit from faster arrival times — most arrive within 30 minutes. HONK's AI-powered customer digital communications ensure Wawanesa's customers are kept safe and informed every step of the way.

"Wawanesa and HONK both share a dedicated focus on providing the best possible customer experience, so this is a natural partnership to have us manage their roadside assistance program," said Corey Brundage, CEO and Founder of HONK. "We're confident our innovative technology and full data transparency will enable Wawanesa to meet and exceed its brand promise of superior service during these key touchpoints for their customers."

About HONK Technologies

HONK connects motorists in need with high-quality towing service professionals through its unique platform that combines both advanced technology and expert human assistance. With the largest GPS-enabled network of service vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, HONK brings fast, accessible, transparent roadside assistance to individuals, automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and fleets, cutting wait times by over 50%, providing live tracking maps with real-time service progress, and dramatically improving customer satisfaction and NPS. To learn more, visit https://www.honkforhelp.com

