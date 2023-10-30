WAX and Amazon Prime Gaming Collaborate to Bring In-Game Content to "Brawlers"

A collaboration with Prime Gaming to offer its members in-game content for WAX's flagship title, Brawlers, brings forth a new era of gaming

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Asset Exchange (WAX), the most proven Web3 ecosystem for gaming, today announces a collaboration with Amazon Prime Gaming to offer its members in-game content for WAX's  flagship Web3 title "Brawlers" via Prime Gaming.

Built by WAX's gaming studio, whose investors include OKX, a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company, Brawlers is a Web3-based battler strategy game where quirky, funny, rowdy, weird wrestlers brawl it out in thrilling player-versus-player (PvP) confrontations. With the incredible power of BRWL, the in-game token, players can dive headfirst into exhilarating matches, amassing an impressive collection of Brawlers, all while harnessing the unmatched potential of BRWL to craft exquisite assets, adorn themselves with the trendiest schwag , and acquire the most visually captivating in ring maneuvers.

Richard Garfield — the mastermind behind the universally loved trading card game (TCG) "Magic: The Gathering'' — played a pivotal role in shaping the game design of Brawlers. Best known as the godfather of TCGs, Garfield entered a collaboration with Tyranno Studios last year to conceive a groundbreaking PvP mode for Brawlers.

In line with the collaboration, Prime Gaming members who link their in-game accounts will enjoy monthly opportunities to receive exclusive in-game items, such as a complete set of in-game cards themed around holidays, including Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to win one of the 6 unique brawlers, which will become progressively rarer as the months roll on.

Speaking on the collaboration, Richard Garfield said: "Teaming up with Amazon Prime Gaming marks a new chapter for Brawlers and the broader Web3 gaming sector. We aim to set new benchmarks in the wider integration of the gaming universe into Web3."

Launched in 2022, Brawlers is the first game from Tyranno Studios, WAX's dedicated gaming studio headed up by Michael Rubinelli. Rubinelli is backed by 25 years of gaming industry insights and is an alumni of Disney, Playdom, Electronic Arts, and THQ. He is cited as being instrumental in the rise of the free-to-play business model that revolutionized gaming.

"Collaborating with Amazon Prime Gaming marks a significant milestone in our distribution journey," said Michael Rubinelli, Chief Gaming Officer at WAX. "Brawlers has already cemented its place firmly within the web3 community, and we couldn't be more thrilled to introduce this incredible game to an even larger, global audience."

Brawlers enables players to compete in a highly innovative head-to-head card game, where the Brawlers slug it out utilizing over 45 hilarious and over the top moves. From Choke Slams to Sleeper Holds, Nutmegs to delivering some "Steel Justice", this game has it all.

Get the latest version of this web3 breakout hit from the Epic Store, and get prizes and assets on Amazon Prime Gaming. Shop for more assets on Brawlers Marketplace.

For gaming enthusiasts eager to enter the Brawlerverse on Amazon Prime Gaming, more information can be found via their active Discord community.

About Amazon Prime Gaming:
Prime Gaming is included with Amazon Prime and Prime Video. It offers in-game content for your favorite games, free games to download, and where available, a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch.

For more information, please visit: https://gaming.amazon.com/home

About WAX: Worldwide Asset Exchange, aka the King of NFTs, is the world's #1 blockchain, as measured by number of users and transactions, according to Dappradar.com. WAX's mission is to bring NFTs to the mass market in the safest, most secure, environmentally friendly, and easy-to-use marketplace in the world. Co-founded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital collectibles including Major League Baseball (via Topps MLB collectibles), Capcom's "Street Fighter," and world-renowned entertainers Deadmau5 and Weezer.

For more information, please visit: https://www.wax.io/

About Tyranno Studios:
Unleash the power of Web3 gaming! Formerly WAX Studios, the rapidly growing Tyranno Studios consists of Web3 pioneers and video game industry veterans, specializing in building best-in-class games, utility-based NFTs and Web3 products across multiple blockchain ecosystems and platforms.

The Tyranno team is responsible for billions of dollars in gross revenue, and has a proven track record of producing wildly successful mass market multi-chain games, tools, services, and digital assets.

Tyranno Studios also partners with prominent consumer brands, including Mattel, Hasbro, Funko, and NASCAR to create and deliver premium vIRL™ NFT collections to the mass market.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tyranno.io/

