Wax Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.14% by 2025| Evolving Opportunities with BASF SE & China National Petroleum Corp. |17000+ Technavio Reports

The wax market covers the following areas:

The report on the wax market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the growing demand for synthetic and bio-based waxes as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, challenges such as fluctuation in the prices of crude oil will impede market growth.

The wax market analysis includes segmentation by application (candle, packaging, rubber, personal care, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The wax market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, vendors should focus on fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies Mentioned

The vendor profiles include information on the production, competitive landscape, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies including:

BASF SE

China National Petroleum Corp.

Clariant International Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Sasol Ltd.

Wax Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, China National Petroleum Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., General Electric Co., Hansen and Rosenthal GmbH and Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Sasol Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

