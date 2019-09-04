WAX Protocol White Paper Released Covering Mainnet Microservice Layer that Simplifies dApp Development

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX)™ today released the WAX Protocol White Paper covering the WAX Microservices Layer, which is a full suite of blockchain-based tools and services that allow dApp developers to quickly and easily get their gaming and e-commerce projects up and running.

Click here for the WAX Protocol White Paper.

The white paper describes the WAX Protocol and how it fits within the WAX Platform. The WAX Platform is the combination of both the WAX Protocol and a microservice layer.

The developer-friendly WAX Microservices Layer for the WAX Blockchain Platform simplifies dApp creation by eliminating much of the friction associated with creating dApps. By leveraging the new microservices, developers can quickly and easily build on WAX's blockchain e-commerce and gaming platform, which is the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade virtual or physical items with anyone, anywhere in the world.

EOS dApp developers can easily duplicate their dApp onto WAX with just a few clicks, and immediately gain access to millions of WAX Token holders and/or OPSkins customers.

WAX Microservices include:

WAX Creator : A self-service tool that allows anyone to create a NFT on the WAX Blockchain for free.

: A self-service tool that allows anyone to create a NFT on the WAX Blockchain for free. WAX Account (soon WAX Wallet): Similar to a wallet, except that it doesn't store private keys, and provides more utility than a standard wallet. WAX Wallet, the next iteration of the WAX Account, is coming soon and will offer more features. Details to follow.

: A single sign-on and OAUTH service. WAX ExpressTrade : A free, instant peer-to-peer trading service.

: A free, instant peer-to-peer trading service. WAX Explorer : Unlike any block explorer, featuring a user-friendly design, a visual representation of every item traded, and multiple 3D viewing and interactive features.

: Unlike any block explorer, featuring a user-friendly design, a visual representation of every item traded, and multiple 3D viewing and interactive features. WAX Random Number Generator native blockchain service : an open source service that solves problems commonly experienced by dApp developers.

: an open source service that solves problems commonly experienced by dApp developers. WAX Marketplace: Create a WAX Marketplace with our APIs.

"Building e-commerce dApps on blockchain is difficult and we have a singular focus to make it easy," said William Quigley, CEO of WAX. "Our WAX Protocol White Paper shows how we are going to make this a reality. The WAX Protocol is a DPoS blockchain designed to scale in conjunction with a microservice layer that provides specialized infrastructure for building digital goods marketplaces. Our interconnected and highly sophisticated marketplace services come from the team's 20+ years' experience building digital goods businesses, including the hugely successful OPSkins.com."

About WAX (Worldwide Asset eXchange)

WAX is the world's first blockchain built for global gaming and e-commerce. WAX's patent-pending blockchain e-commerce and gaming platform is the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade with anyone, anywhere in the world. The world of digital and physical ownership today is defined by its restrictions. WAX is building a future to where it will be redefined by its freedom. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter , Facebook and Telegram .

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

