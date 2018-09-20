WAX Reinvents the Block Explorer with WAX Explorer

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX) today announced its WAX Explorer is now live and recording all transactions on the beta WAX Blockchain at explorer.wax.io . This feature shows that the beta WAX Blockchain is – and has been for some time – processing more transactions than any other blockchain in the world today. WAX Explorer is also the first ever user-friendly block explorer that provides a visual representation of all items traded, including 3D interactive features, making blockchain technology easy to use to every consumer - not just the crypto elite.

Shortly after launching, the beta WAX Blockchain is already processing tens of millions of transactions at an average of 7,200 blocks per hour. The beta WAX Blockchain is transacting an average of 4,598,809 items per day based on the average of the last 7 days. These items range from hundreds, to thousands of dollars each - for a combined value of over $2,000,000 USD in daily trade volume. When you compare this volume to the 7 day average for the top six blockchains , some of which have been around for years and raised billions of dollars, WAX's transaction volume becomes particularly impressive:

WAX: 4,598,809

EOS: 3,852,466

BTS: 2,061,400

STEEM: 905,674

BTC: 630,437

ETH: 537,445

The majority of transactions are from traders of in-game items called VGO skins . Trading skins and in-game items have been popular for decades, but this is the first real-world, high-volume instance of them being traded on the blockchain. Since launching, VGO skins have become the most popular DApp in the world .

WAX Explorer provides a record of every transaction taking place on the beta WAX Blockchain and allows users to see a visual representation of all items traded. Users can even drill down into the details of a transaction and see the Item Genesis Transaction Details, Block Details and Ownership details. Additionally, users can view the transaction hashes that generate the items on the beta WAX Blockchain, as well as the transaction hashes for each transfer event.

For example, users can easily view the ownership history of the BUTTERFLY KNIFE | DRAGONIAN (FACTORY NEW) along with a 3d rendering of the weapon.

"The WAX Block Explorer was built for global e-commerce and it shows. It is a highly visual experience," said William Quigley CEO of WAX. "Every item traded on WAX is displayed in stunning 3-dimensional clarity. Customers can interact with any and every one of the millions of items created and traded every day. WAX Block Explorer looks different from all other block explorers because it is different. It was designed for shoppers, not speculators."

The first project to use the beta WAX Blockchain for all trading is VGO Skins , which uses blockchain technology to generate one-of-a-kind digital items from smart contracts. The beta WAX Blockchain has processed 22 million transactions for VGO in the past week alone.

The WAX Explorer is in the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) phase and many more features will be added in the coming weeks and months. All of these are steps towards WAX's goal of building the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade virtual items to anyone, anywhere in the world.

