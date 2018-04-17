WAX Selects EOS as Blockchain-Based Technology Platform

There will eventually be two versions of the WAX Token: the ERC20 version that exists today, and the protocol token that will work with the new WAX custom blockchain. The protocol token will enable all of the unique features of WAX, including buying and selling items through the use of smart contracts, sharing fee income among multiple parties, pegged asset contracts managing volatility, pledging to guilds, enabling exchange widgets and much more.

The current WAX Token is fully functional in its current state, and the custom blockchain and protocol token are in the development stage.

"I fully support the decision by WAX to build their tech on the EOSIO platform. Since the inception of EOS, their team has focused on reducing transaction fees and improving transactions throughout," said Anthony Diiorio, CEO and Founder of Decentral and Jaxx. Diiorio was one of the Co-founders of Ethereum and is currently an advisor for WAX. "As someone who supports a variety of platforms and projects, I'm confident that the decision WAX has made to align with the team from EOS has been well thought out and makes sound sense."

"After months of deliberation, we concluded that EOS is the best fit for the WAX marketplace overall," said Lukas Sliwka, Vice President of Engineering at WAX. "In addition to being one of the most popular platforms, EOS allows WAX DPOS implementation largely through configuration and small code modifications. Also, EOS provides a framework to execute WAX smart contracts and transactions while having existing scaffolding for Wallet and WAX Connect clients."

The WAX engineering team will be building their own version of the EOS blockchain. While EOS is the superior base technology for this project, it does not support all features of the WAX Platform, such as including Guilds and voting mechanisms for dispute resolution. Ultimately, the WAX Platform will be built upon a variant of EOS combined with custom-built functions, smart contracts and transactions designed specifically to support the unique features of WAX that are detailed in the technical white paper.

In addition to this, notable development updates from the WAX team include the integration of WAX on OPSkins where more than 5 million items can currently be purchased with the token, as well as the integration of ERC721 blockchain-based games, such as CryptoKitties, to the marketplace.

About WAX

WAX is a functional utility token that supports a decentralized platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, the world's leading marketplace for online video game assets, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game assets and Crypto Collectibles™. With the inclusion of the WAX simple exchange widget, gamers will have access to a worldwide market with blockchain trust and transaction verification. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com or join their community on Telegram.

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Jackie Eicholz

WAX

831.401.3175

wax@43pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wax-selects-eos-as-blockchain-based-technology-platform-300631505.html

SOURCE WAX

Related Links

https://wax.io/

