Waxing the City Accelerates Growth with 18 Units Added to Pipeline in March

Leading Personal Care Franchise set to Expand Presence in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Seattle

WOODBURY, Minn., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waxing the City Franchisor, LLC, a leading personal care franchise under Self Esteem Brands, announced today the signing of several franchise development agreements throughout the month of March to further accelerate its nationwide growth. The deals will expand Waxing the City's presence in key markets, including Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and Seattle, adding a total of 18 units to the brand's development pipeline. The announcement maintains the growth momentum that Waxing the City carried into 2024 and is a testament to increased consumer demand for elevated waxing services.

"More and more people are beginning to prioritize overall health and wellness in their daily lives, making it such an exciting time to be in the self-care industry. At Waxing the City, we are eager to capitalize on this consumer shift by expanding into key markets across the country," said Nick Herrild, President of Studio Division/Waxing the City at Self Esteem Brands. "Our recent growth has been in great part due to our strong existing network of operators, and we are thrilled to collaborate in opening studios with the new franchisees who have recently joined the Waxing the City family. We are motivated to further build on this success, uphold our commitment to deliver the high-quality personalized experiences, and identify ways to increase value for our loyal guests."

In addition to Waxing the City's surge in development, the brand has experienced several consecutive years of positive sales growth across its network of 150 studios. To achieve this, the brand has remained focused on increasing its franchisee average unit volume (AUV), leveraging retail sales, Club Orange loyalty memberships and advanced service offerings.

Beyond its roots in waxing, Waxing the City has become a one stop shop by offering consumers extensive beauty care services, including lash and brow lifts, tints, and laminations. The brand's highly trained aestheticians known as Cerologists, play a pivotal role in delivering exceptional services and contributing to the brand's continued success.

Franchise opportunities are available in regions across the U.S. Candidates should have a passion for and understanding of self-care and waxing services, along with a minimum net worth of $250,000 and liquid capital of $100,000. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://www.waxingthecity.com/franchise/.

About Waxing the City

Waxing the City is a beauty franchise devoted to the art of waxing and complementary skincare services and exclusive retail products. Founded in 2003 in Denver, Colorado, Waxing the City grew from a one-room studio to a regional phenomenon. Self Esteem Brands purchased Waxing the City and, using its proven excellence, expanded the franchise to the 2nd largest waxing franchise in the United States that continues to grow and flourish. From the start, Waxing the City has remained committed to delivering the highest quality in client service and expert results by hiring the best service providers. To ensure "Waxing Standards of Excellence," every licensed Cerologist (esthetician/cosmetologist) at Waxing the City completes a proprietary, extensive training course before serving clients, along with continuing education to stay up to date on the latest trends and innovations in beauty services and product. There are currently 150 Waxing the City locations with plans for significant annual growth. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.waxingthecity.com/franchise/.

About Self Esteem Brands

Headquartered in Woodbury, Minnesota, USA, Self Esteem Brands, LLC brings together the largest health and wellness franchise brands, Anytime Fitness®, Basecamp® Fitness, SUMHIIT Fitness®, The Bar Method®, and Waxing the City®. With the mission to improve self-esteem of the world, the suite of brands that make up the Self Esteem Brands family have nearly 5,500 operating locations across all seven continents. Additionally, Self Esteem Brands affiliates Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions, and Provision Security provide a host of direct to consumer and franchisee support services. For more information on Self Esteem Brands please visit https://sebrands.com/.

SOURCE Waxing the City