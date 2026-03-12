WAXING THE CITY SIGNS 1,800 SQUARE FOOT LEASE AT WESTVIEW PROMENADE IN FREDERICK

Franchise owners Eboni and Sharod Silas expect to open concept in early March

FREDERICK, Md., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waxing the City franchise owner Eboni and Sharod Silas have signed a lease with Hill Management Services, Inc. for 1,800 square feet of space at Westview Promenade in Frederick, Maryland, and plan to open the health and wellness concept in early March. The 188,000 square foot outdoor lifestyle center, located at the intersection of Maryland Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Crestwood Boulevard, is anchored by Regal Westview Cinema and MOM's Organic Market. Andrew Beyrodt, Leasing Representative for Hill Management Services represented the landlord and Ashleigh Rossi of MacRo Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant this transaction.

Eboni and Sharod Silas, Waxing the City

Waxing the City specializes in body and facial waxing services for both women and men including brow, Brazilian, bikini, leg, arm, underarm, back and chest waxing. The concept also offers brow and lash enhancements, skin brightening treatments and a curated selection of skincare and suncare products.

Waxing the City is staffed by certified "estheticians" - also known as "cerologists," which combines "cera" the Latin word for wax, with "ologist" which highlights their level of education an experience. "Providing a highly-personal, elevated, and one-on-one experience differentiates Waxing the City from our peer group," explains Sharod Silas. "Whether the customer participates in one or multiple appointments, we pride ourselves in taking our time to make the session memorable and effective."

The husband-and-wife team plan to open two additional locations, including sites in Gaithersburg and North Bethesda.

"The Buckeystown Pike retail corridor is extremely familiar to consumers in Frederick, Howard and Montgomery counties, and Westview Promenade is recognized as the landmark retail center and central gathering spot that attracts diverse audiences," said Eboni Silas. "Hill Management does a tremendous job of producing events and activities that engage the community, and we particularly love our spot next to the movie theatre and the special events space. As Frederick County residents, we are extremely familiar with the shopping center making it our number one choice."

Westview Promenade features an array of shops, professional and personal services, and both sit-down and fast-casual restaurants, including X-Golf, Starbucks Coffee, and LOFT. More than 90,000 consumers reside within a five-mile radius of Westview Promenade, including nearly 35,000 households with an average household income exceeding $85,000.

"Waxing the City is the latest health and wellness concept to join the Westview Promenade tenant mix, an Internet-resistant category that has proven to be extremely popular in the Frederick community," explained Danielle Beyrodt, Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer of Hill Management Services, "joining like-minded tenants such as Evolve Med Spa, F45 Training, and Sola Salon. "Consumers are paying more attention to their appearance and overall health, and attracting concepts such as Waxing the City advances our mission of providing valuable products and services to the local community."

Founded in 1976, Hill Management Services, Inc. is a privately-owned, full-service real estate development company. Located in Timonium, Maryland, Hill Management owns more than four million square feet of office, industrial and retail space as well as several hotel and self-storage facilities. Hill Management Services seeks to provide long-term investments, exceptional customer service, and develop long-lasting tenant-landlord relationships. For more information visit www.hillmgt.com

SOURCE Waxing the City