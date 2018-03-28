Waxman Strategies Expands Fast-Growing Health Policy Practice

With participation from Henry Waxman and health policy veteran Bill Corr, the firm works on initiatives to make quality health care affordable and accessible to all, address the issues of high prescription drug prices, protect the health care safety net, stand up for women's health and tackle the crisis of unsustainable health care costs.

"As we continue to pursue meaningful policy change and solve health care issues from a range of perspectives, we are thrilled to welcome Jeremy, whose impressive credentials will allow him to provide our clients with specific and actionable insights," said Rep. Henry Waxman, chairman of Waxman Strategies. "As our firm and the health policy practice grow, the well-deserved promotions of Kristi, Sophia and Tealanie reflect our dedication to recruiting and retaining the smartest talent in the country."

With over 15 years of experience working in public health, Jeremy Sharp joins Waxman Strategies from his most recent position as Deputy Commissioner for Policy, Planning, Legislation, and Analysis at the US Food and Drug Administration. Jeremy's expertise will assist the health policy team in continuing their expansion of campaigns, hands-on advocacy and communications counsel for affordable health care. Prior to his time at the FDA, Jeremy served as Counselor to the Secretary for Science and Public Health and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislation at the US Department of Health and Human Services. Jeremy has also served as legislative director for Senator Christopher J. Dodd; professional staff member for the US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; government relations manager for Trust for America's Health; senior legislative assistant for Representative Lois Capps and legislative correspondent for Senator Evan Bayh.

"I am excited to be joining Henry and the growing team at Waxman Strategies," said Jeremy Sharp, Vice President at Waxman Strategies. "The firm is committed to work that is motivating and life-changing for health care consumers and I look forward to continuing to build the future of health policy."

Kristi Martin has been promoted to Senior Vice President and will continue leading a dynamic team of health policy experts dedicated to providing strategic counsel to clients on how to make a difference in health policy, take on challenges to solve complex policy problems, and build evidence-based policy solutions that are innovative and achievable. Prior to joining Waxman in 2016, Kristi served as Senior Advisor in the US Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Health Reform where she was responsible for coordinating and implementing the public health and prevention policy portfolio of the Affordable Care Act, along with supporting interdepartmental initiatives including the rising cost of prescription drugs and women's health issues.

"I am proud to have the opportunity to work alongside a talented team of individuals who deliver strong results," said Kristi Martin. "As health care issues remain top of mind across the country, our health practice will continue to contribute to the success of our clients to expand access to quality care and effectively move the needle on health policy in a positive direction."

Waxman's other recent developments on the health policy roster include the promotion of Sophia Duong to Senior Director. Sophia who joined the firm in 2017 and will continue to assist in the expansion of the health practice and use her background in public health and Medicaid to support clients and campaigns dedicated to increasing awareness of the need for vital health services and expanding access to comprehensive coverage. Matt Hess joins Waxman Strategies as an Associate in the health practice following his most recent tenure as an intern for Senator Joe Donnelly and graduation from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Biology in 2017. Tealanie Baldwin, an experienced communications specialist from the technology sector, has been promoted to Associate to support the team's policy efforts to promote women's health issues and address high prescription drug prices.

Waxman's health policy clients include The Commonwealth Fund, West Health, The Hewlett Foundation, Medicines360, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, 340B Health, and other organizations striving to improve health care.

About Waxman Strategies

Built on the legacy of Henry Waxman's storied Congressional career, Waxman Strategies is a full-service public affairs firm working on innovative solutions in the areas of health, the environment, technology, telecommunications and media. Drawing on our shared experience in communications, strategy, and policy to achieve the results that matter most for our clients, we've successfully improved access to health care, slowed the scourge of deforestation and helped democratize access to technology. To learn more, visit www.waxmanstrategies.com.

