Waxxpot Bolsters Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments Set to Fuel Franchise Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waxxpot , an emerging full-service waxing franchise that provides hair-removal from head to toe for every body, bolsters its leadership team with the appointment of Adam Pennington as Chief Revenue Officer and Jenna Materre as Director of Training and Guest Operations Officer. These appointments come at a pivotal time as Waxxpot is strategically expanding its national reach, recently partnering with Franchise FastLane to surge franchise sales and continue to grow.

The man behind the new team is Michael Abramson, COO and President of Waxxpot, who has carefully curated each addition to align with the refreshed values and long-term goals of the brand. Abramson himself joined the Waxxpot team in January 2024, bringing with him over 10 years of experience in key leadership roles including creating and launching D1 Training's franchise system, and serving as COO and CRO for Xponential Fitness.

"Bringing Michael onto the team was the next step for us in our brand evolution as we laser in on growth," said Daniel Sadd, CEO and Founder of Waxxpot. "We have full confidence in his ability and past experiences to take Waxxpot as an emerging franchise and push it to the forefront of the beauty and wellness industry. The additions of Adam and Jenna take our leadership team to a new level – we have the right people, in the right positions, to achieve our brand goals."

"Working with Michael over the years, I can say when it comes to brand expansion, there's nobody better," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of MindBody and ClassPass. "Franchising at scale requires a very granular understanding of how quickly the industry can change, and there is no one out there more adept at strategic leadership and more equipped to handle that kind of growth than Michael."

Adam Pennington was appointed as Chief Revenue Officer in early July, bringing with him over 17 years of distinguished experience in real estate, construction, and business development. He most recently served as Chief Growth Officer at Xponential, the largest global franchisor of boutique health and wellness brands, including Club Pilates, Pure Barre, StretchLab, and Lindora, among others. During his tenure, he and his team managed all facets of real estate and construction, successfully influencing the opening of more than 1,800 locations nationwide. At Waxxpot, Pennington will spearhead initiatives in new store growth and customer acquisition, leveraging his extensive experience and visionary leadership to drive the company's expansion and strengthen market presence.

Jenna Materre will fill the role of Director of Training and Guest Operations, being officially appointed in June. She brings over five years of experience in the beauty industry, graduating from Paul Mitchell the School of Cosmetology. Materre most recently worked as National Trainer for high-end med-spa brand, OVME. Before that, she supported European Wax Center as one of their earliest Field Operations Trainers, and one of three supporting the brand on a national scale. She's also worked with Tarte Cosmetics and Tata Harper Skincare. As Director of Training and Guest Operations, Materre's focus will be on assisting franchisees in choosing key team members including Wax Specialists/estheticians. She'll be training both the Wax Specialists and front desk support teams on standards and techniques for in-room services and front of house guest relations.

"We are really excited to bring Adam and Jenna onto the Waxxpot team," said Abramson. "There is no doubt that their professional backgrounds and commitment to upholding the brand's values will propel us to the forefront of the waxing industry and aid in our national franchise expansion goals."

The Waxxpot brand was created in 2014, but the original concept dates back to 2003 when founder Daniel Sadd created Salon Lofts®. Waxxpot is a natural extension of Salon Lofts, which has expanded with 4,300+ beauty professionals in 200+ locations. Waxxpot recently began franchising, and now has 14 franchised locations and 11 corporate owned locations throughout Colorado, Kentucky, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Waxxpot's business model offers competitive advantages in the booming personal care sector, which is expected to grow by 3% in 2024, according to this year's Franchise Economic Outlook report produced by the International Franchise Association and independent researcher FRANdata .

Waxxpot's boutique-style salons feature a proprietary soft wax formula, made in Spain and derived from Beeswax, that doesn't require temperature extremes, allowing for a gentler experience when removing hair from even the most intimate of areas. Waxxpot offers a very high revenue-per-minute business – the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document reports the top 25% of Waxxpot's franchised locations generated an average revenue of $1,104,618.21 in 2023*.

Waxxpot is currently seeking franchise partners nationwide to deliver consistent, smooth results to reveal each client's most confident self.

For more information on Waxxpot's franchising opportunities, please visit https://waxxpot.com/franchise/ .

ABOUT WAXXPOT:

Waxxpot is a franchise opportunity that offers full body waxing services to both men and women in a boutique-style salon. The brand developed its own proprietary two-wax blend that provides an unrivaled aesthetic experience for customers. Under the tagline that "…welcomes everybody and every body," Waxxpot's corporate culture is built on a foundation of inclusion and body positivity. Owned and operated by an experienced team of franchise and salon industry veterans, the brand has grown to include 12 locations, with several more territories currently under development. For more information about Waxxpot's franchise opportunity that offers consumers a full line of body waxing options and lash services, please visit https://www.waxxpot.com .

*Based on the Average Revenue & Average % EBITDA Across 12 Locations. This information appears in Item 19 of Waxxpot's 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD"). Please refer to Waxxpot's FDD for complete information on financial performance. Individual results may differ, there is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

