Waxxpot Expands Ohio Footprint with New Location Now Open in Grove City

Leading waxing franchise accelerates growth with new agreement, driving exciting expansion into key Ohio markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waxxpot , an emerging full-service waxing franchise that provides hair-removal from head to toe for everybody and EVERY BODY, announces the launch of the newest Waxxpot salon in Grove City, Ohio. The new location officially opened last week on September 28, 2024, and is located at 1784 Stringtown Rd. Waxxpot in Grove City is the 25th location in the fast-growing franchise's network of body waxing salons and the 7th Waxxpot salon in the greater Columbus area, growing Ohio's footprint to 10 total locations.

Behind this agreement is Waxxhaven LLC, marking the holding company's third location alongside its existing salons in Western Hills and Kenwood in the greater Cincinnati area. With an overall goal of expanding to a total of 11 locations across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, Waxxhaven LLC is poised for significant growth. Kelly Buescher, General Manager and Director of Operations at Waxxpot Grove City, will lead day-to-day operations at the new site. Leveraging her experience with the company's other locations, Buescher plans to implement a training program aimed at enhancing employee retention and performance, which will be vital for realizing the company's expansion objectives.

"I'm excited to extend our unique vision to Grove City and enhance our already strong presence in Columbus," said Buescher. "Having successfully managed our other locations, I know that true success comes from hard work, dedication, and effective leadership. Together, we'll foster an inviting atmosphere for our team and clients, laying the groundwork for a bright future in this vibrant community."

Waxxpot Grove City is poised to offer top-tier body waxing services to the community. With its innovative and inclusive approach, Waxxpot makes waxing accessible to everyone, regardless of size, shape, skin type, hair type, or gender.

"We're thrilled to launch a new Waxxpot location in Grove City," said Michael Abramson, President and COO of Waxxpot. "This new location is a crucial part of our strategy to strengthen our presence in Ohio, a key market for our growth. Building on the success of their other two locations, we have complete confidence in the team's ability to elevate the brand and deliver an outstanding customer experience."

The Waxxpot brand was created in 2014, but the original concept dates back to 2003 when founder Daniel Sadd created Salon Lofts®. Waxxpot is a natural extension of Salon Lofts, which has expanded with 4,300+ beauty professionals in 200+ locations. Waxxpot recently began franchising, and now has 14 franchised locations and 11 corporate owned locations throughout Colorado, Kentucky, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Waxxpot's business model offers competitive advantages in the booming personal care sector, which is expected to grow by 3% in 2024, according to this year's Franchise Economic Outlook report produced by the International Franchise Association and independent researcher FRANdata .

Waxxpot's boutique-style salons feature a proprietary soft wax formula, made in Spain and derived from Beeswax, that doesn't require temperature extremes, allowing for a gentler experience when removing hair from even the most intimate of areas. Waxxpot offers a very high revenue-per-minute business – the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document reports the top 25% of Waxxpot's franchised locations generated an average revenue of $1,104,618.21 in 2023*.

Waxxpot is currently seeking franchise partners nationwide to deliver consistent, smooth results to reveal each client's most confident self.

For more information on Waxxpot's franchising opportunities, please visit https://waxxpot.com/franchise/ .

ABOUT WAXXPOT:

Waxxpot is a franchise opportunity that offers full body waxing services to both men and women in a boutique-style salon. The brand developed its own proprietary two-wax blend that provides an unrivaled aesthetic experience for customers. Under the tagline that "…welcomes everybody and every body," Waxxpot's corporate culture is built on a foundation of inclusion and body positivity. Owned and operated by an experienced team of franchise and salon industry veterans, the brand has grown to include 12 locations, with several more territories currently under development. For more information about Waxxpot's franchise opportunity that offers consumers a full line of body waxing options and lash services, please visit https://www.waxxpot.com .

*Based on the Average Revenue & Average % EBITDA Across 12 Locations. This information appears in Item 19 of Waxxpot's 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD"). Please refer to Waxxpot's FDD for complete information on financial performance. Individual results may differ, there is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

