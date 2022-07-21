Waxy Maize Starch Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.8% during the Forecast Period, TMR Study

Waxy corn starch is utilized in food products to enhance texture, flavor, moisture retention, and flowability, which is likely to lengthen the lifespan of final products





Given the strong growth potential and increasing consumption of waxy corn starch in various non-food applications, companies are likely to focus on these application segment

WILMINGTON, Del., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global waxy maize starch market was clocked at US$ 3.68 Bn in 2022. The global market study on waxy maize starch is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2032. The global market is projected to attain value of US$ 6.49 Bn by 2032. In a variety of end use industries, including textiles, food, and medicines, waxy maize starch is utilized as an additive. Individual yarns are given this additive to improve their moisture resistance, friction resistance, and mechanical endurance.

When textiles are overprinted, it also functions as a stabilizer as well as filler for colorful inks. In order to create skin-friendly, biodegradable, and non-toxic detergents, several detergent-making companies make use of starches. Waxy maize starch benefits have led to its high demand, and there is a growing global preference for healthy food options, which is likely to drive global waxy maize starch market. Given that the food industry is likely to dominate the global waxy maize starch market, manufacturers are expected to significantly increase their earnings by selling their products to this sector.

The global waxy maize starch market is estimated to be dominated by North America. The regional market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast timeline, from 2022 to 2032. The North America market is likely to be driven by an increase in customer awareness about the functional characteristics of ingredients utilized in food preparation.

Key Findings of Market Report

Starches are generally utilized as viscosifiers, emulsifying agent, deforming, sizing agents, and encapsulating in a variety of industrial applications. Due to their capacity to provide textural qualities and facilitate the creation of films or gels, they have grown in prominence in industrial applications. These characteristics are anticipated to encourage market growth for waxy maize starch on a worldwide scale.





As waxy corn starch is linked to a number of health advantages, the growing trend toward healthier diets is a significant factor influencing demand. Waxy maize starch side effects are negligible but benefits are many. In order to meet consumer demands, food processors incorporate useful additives into final products. In addition to having many vital minerals and fibers that the body needs, waxy maize corn starch also offers a number of functional advantages.





As the population in developing nations of Latin America and Asia Pacific continues to grow and become more urbanized, it is anticipated that consumption of packaged and processed food stuff items is estimated to rise significantly. According to predictions, this is likely to expand the global waxy corn starch market in the years to come.

Global Waxy Maize Starch Market: Growth Drivers

Food items with modest serving sizes that nonetheless offer a number of advantages are in high demand from consumers. As a result, bakery products, bread, pasta, and many other culinary products contain waxy maize starch as a functional component. Thus, it is anticipated that rising use of waxy maize starch in a variety of culinary applications is likely to present growth opportunities for waxy maize starch manufacturers.





As a result of rising customer preferences toward label-friendly (clean label) final products, the food and beverage business is developing at a rapid pace. In order to bind components together and thicken soups, waxy maize starch is utilized. It also acts as a fat replacement for foods with low-fat content. In the near future, increasing demand for waxy maize supplement is also likely to drive the market.

Global Waxy Maize Starch Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

New Zealand Starch Limited

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Sanwa Starch Co., Ltd.

Cargill Incorporated

Tokai Denpun Co., Ltd.

Samyang Corporation

Global Waxy Maize Starch Market: Segmentation

Type

Native

Modified

Nature

Organic

Conventional

End Use

Food Industry

Foodservice

Non-Food Applications

