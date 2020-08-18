Way of Will Launches in Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Way of Will, an essential-oils based personal body care brand for active lifestyles, is thrilled to announce its nationwide launch in Whole Foods Market. This is an exciting milestone for the brand, who looks to elevate the personal care and wellness experience for Whole Foods Market customers.

Way of Will creates essential-oil based products that elevate the wellness experience in and out of the gym through the power of aromatherapy; which protects, energizes, refreshes, relaxes, and grooms the mind and body.

"It was very important for us to expand into Whole Foods Market as we align with their value to uphold high-quality standards," says CEO Willie Tsang. "It's an incredible feeling to become a part of the Whole Foods Market family and provide our personal care products with aromatherapy benefits to their customer base."

What sets Way of Will apart from other wellness brands is the unique unisex appeal with essential oil-based formulas. Each product contains all-natural and sustainably sourced ingredients for a stripped-down bare essential that works. Way of Will aims to provide a green alternative for those looking to transition to an eco-friendlier personal care routine.

The Whole Foods Market launch will contain seven of Way of Will's top sellers: two all-natural deodorants, three body washes, and two hand lotions.

01 Natural Spray Deodorant with Bergamot + Elemi Essential Oils work to help relieve body aches and fight off germs, viruses, and fungi.

02 Natural Deodorant with Vanilla + Mint Essential Oils promote relaxation and are natural disinfectants.

45 Refresh Natural Body Wash with Mandarin + Mint Essential Oils help to soothe and detoxify congested oily skin.

45 Relax Natural Body Wash with Lavender + Cedarwood Essential Oils work to promote mental clarity and help treat acne and stubborn breakouts.

45 Energize Natural Body Wash with Grapefruit + Pine Essential Oils provide energy and rejuvenate the senses to combat mental fatigue.

50 Relax Natural Hand and Body Lotion with Lavender + Cedarwood Essential Oils promote relaxation and help restore damaged skin.

50 Energize Natural Hand Body Lotion with Grapefruit + Pine Essential Oils invigorate and stimulate the senses to purify the skin.

All Way of Will products are cruelty-free and leave out harmful ingredients like parabens, phthalates, alcohol, silicones, sodium lauryl sulfate, and synthetic oils. For more information about Way of Will, please visit www.wayofwill.com.

About Way of Will

Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2016, Way of Will is a modern aromatherapeutic essential oil body care system for active lifestyles. WILL products are made with 100% natural, cruelty-free, pure grade essential oils to elevate your experience inside and outside the gym. Way of Will founder and CEO, Willie Tsang, was inspired to start the company after his father's health began to fail. Willie's father only showed happiness when he smelled food or other familiar scents around him. Willie came to understand the power of scent.

