Way To Go Tours Named Virtuoso® Preferred Partner

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WAY TO GO TOURS, luxury custom tour operator to Central and South America, has been accepted as a Virtuoso® Preferred Supplier in the Destinations & Experiences portfolio. According to Jennifer Rakowski, President of Way to Go Tours, inclusion in Virtuoso opens new sales and marketing opportunities to the network's 20,000 advisors specializing in luxury and experiential travel. Virtuoso partners with more than 1,800 of the world's best companies and has over US$26.4 billion in sales, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.

"As the review and consideration process is very discerning, we are truly honored by Virtuoso's acceptance," said Rakowski. "Our guest commitment to exemplary service, VIP treatment and unique experiences aligns with the fundamental strengths and stellar reputation of the Virtuoso network. We look forward to fully supporting the success of this partnership."

Way to Go Tours offers custom journeys exclusively to Central and South America. Each unique itinerary is crafted by knowledgeable specialists for the destinations of Costa Rica, Belize, Panama, Peru, Ecuador and throughout Latin America only. For over 28 years, Way to Go Tours has focused on VIP guest service, personalized adventure, sustainability, personal local partnerships, enriching natural experiences and astounding Latin locales.

Way to Go Tours joins Virtuoso's collection of the finest hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other suppliers worldwide. These partners, specializing in world-class client service and experiences, secure Virtuoso clients' superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value. These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communication channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel's largest worldwide gathering. Way to Go Tours' acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world's leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

For more information about Way to Go Tours, email info@waytogotours.com or visit www.waytogotours.com.

About Way to Go Tours

Way to Go Tours offers custom journeys exclusively to Central and South America. Each unique itinerary is crafted by knowledgeable specialists for the destinations of Costa Rica, Belize, Panama, Peru, Ecuador and throughout Latin America only. For over 28 years, Way to Go Tours has focused on VIP guest service, personalized adventure, sustainability, personal local partnerships, enriching natural experiences and astounding Latin locales. "We make it easy to get there, nature makes it hard to leave." For more information, visit www.waytogotours.com.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,000 travel agency partners with 20,000 elite travel advisors in 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with over 1,800 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. More than (U.S.) $26.4 billion in annual travel sales makes Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com .

Media Contacts

Douglas Champion

800-835-1223

doug@waytogotours.com

Misty Belles

+1.202.553.8817

mbelles@virtuoso.com

SOURCE Way to Go Tours

Related Links

waytogotours.com

