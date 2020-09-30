Way to Win Announces Over $85M Moved as Part of their "Plan to Win," A Roadmap for Winning Progressive Power at Every Level of Government

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Way to Win — the progressive donor collaborative that seeks to upend politics as usual — today announced they moved $85 million this cycle and over $108 million since their founding as part of their updated Plan to Win to beat President Trump, take back the Senate, and build progressive power at the state and local level in key battleground states. Surpassing the originally $50 million goal set last fall with an additional $35 million, the Plan to Win tracks 293 races up and down the ballot across ten key battleground states that are also key to redistricting efforts.

"The Plan to Win is a comprehensive, responsive strategy that adapts to the needs of movement leaders and organizations on the ground in real time to ensure they have the resources to win," said Tory Gavito, President and Co-Founder of Way to Win. "Donors and organizers alike are looking to build real progressive power for the long-term—not just a shift in Presidential administrations every four years."

The Plan to Win invests resources in ten priority states: Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Minnesota, Nevada, Michigan, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. These key states share fast-changing political dynamics, demographic realities, and redistricting potential to build a new political majority whose base is women, young people, and people of color.

Focused on centering local movements, investments made as part of the Plan to Win are designed to yield results far beyond short-term wins to not only beat Trump, but ultimately prepare for a new area of governance. In recent months, the strategy has produced a number of successful progressive primary victories, including: Candace Venezuela, an Afro-Latina who won the Democratic primary for the Texas-24 Congressional seat; Fani Willis, a Georgia progressive now poised to become Fulton County's first woman District Attorney; Ozzie Fumo in Nevada, who won a competitive primary and is now the Democratic nominee for an important Supreme Court seat; and Ricky Hurtado, the son of El Salvadoran immigrants, who now has a shot at a State Assembly seat in North Carolina.

Broken down state-by-state, the Plan to Win prioritizes places with the most opportunities to win up and down the ballot. The Plan projects potential new statewide flips like Arizona and North Carolina, traditional statewide flips, Florida, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, emerging statewide battlegrounds in Georgia and Texas, and important statewide holds in Colorado, Minnesota, Nevada, and Virgina. Much of the updated strategy focuses on supporting organizers and local communities with core support as they have adapted to a new reality during a pandemic, placing heavy emphasis on voter protection, as well as bolstering digital organizing. In North Carolina, for example, significant funding has been allocated to organizations like Advance Carolina —a Black-led organization building political and economic power in Black communities and institutions in the state—that is currently hosting virtual voter education meetings on down-ballot races and prepping more than 250,000 COVID-19 voter safety kits ahead of November.

"The real threats to voter safety and protection at the polls are becoming a huge issue here and across much of the south. The Plan to Win acknowledges the importance of adapting to the needs of the organizations on the ground who are working to build long-term progressive power in local communities, instead of holding to a rigid strategy that prioritizes infrastructure over people," said Marcus Bass, Executive Director of Advance North Carolina. "Way to Win provides us with the critical funding we need to organize for mobilization and safety during a fraught election cycle defined by heightened racial tensions and COVID-19, from organizing Voter Safety PPE kit distribution to running socially distanced canvassing, statewide GOTV campus, and virtual voter education sessions."

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Way to Win has adjusted the Plan to Win to include the unique needs of organizers during our current moment, moving more than $5 million to locally led, culturally competent digital programs to boost turnout among voters of color, women, and young people and to fight disinformation in key battleground state, as well as $3.7M to COVID-19 response .

Way to Win's focus on building lasting change is also present in their recently released Beyond Trump report, which serves as a blueprint for progressives to actually be the driving force of the Democratic Party by centering progressive people, organizations, and candidates to create a party that is representative of its base. The release of the updated Plan to Win further builds on Way to Win's success with a community-based donor strategy poised to foster the progressive change that will build a more reflective and representative democracy for all in 2020 and beyond.

About Way to Win

Way to Win is a progressive strategy hub co-founded by Tory Gavito, Jenifer Fernandez Ancona, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix, in 2017, comprised of donors and community organizers partnering with candidates and local grassroots organizations creating a new approach to politics as we know it. Way to Win supports representation reflective of the values and diversity of the United States. They seek to facilitate lasting progressive change that will transform our government for the better, and bring equanimity to all facets of U.S. government. For more information on Way to Win, visit: waytowin.us

Contact: Jess Montejano, [email protected]

SOURCE Way To Win

Related Links

https://waytowin.us/

