Way To Win's Donor & Political Strategy Leads To Election Day Victories in Virginia and Key Battleground States

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Way To Win—a new donor collaborative that seeks to upend politics as usual—today announced that the $15 million they moved in the 2019 election cycle to organizations and candidates led to more than 30 progressive wins throughout the country in last night's 2019 elections, including winning 18 Virginia General Assembly seats, flipping the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate for the first time in more than a generation.

"Last night's results continue to show that we know the way to win. Our donor and political strategy that is anchored by local intelligence, leadership, and multiracial coalitions is building lasting progressive power throughout the country," said Tory Gavito, President and Co-Founder of Way to Win. "In 2018, we came very close to flipping the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate. This year, local, on-the-ground organizations like New Virginia Majority sealed the deal. Our success in the Commonwealth and key wins in other battleground states have set the stage for a new political majority in 2020 and beyond."

Gaining a Democratic majority in Virginia means the opportunity to enact sweeping progressive policy changes in the next session that will improve people's lives. A Way to Win priority state since the organization's founding, Virginia offers a replicable model for how other states undergoing demographic shifts can win power over time through building a new progressive political majority of women, young people, and communities of color. In a win for criminal justice reform, Way to Win resources helped elect three progressive Commonwealth Attorney candidates in key counties in Virginia. In Philadelphia, Way to Win partners took the first step to true progressive governance in Philadelphia by electing Kendra Brooks, a member of the Working Families Party to the Philadelphia City Council. Way to Win also supported Regina Romero's Tucson mayoral victory, making her the first Latinx mayor of the city.

Way to Win's 2019 investments and victories are reflective of its data-driven national roadmap for donors -- the Plan to Win -- developed by community leaders to beat Trump in key battleground states and win progressive power at every level of government. Way to Win released the Plan to Win in September and expects to move more than $50 million over the 2019 and 2020 election cycles to help build long-term progressive power.

During the 2018 midterms, Way to Win moved more than $22 million to organizations and candidates, which led to progressive wins throughout the country, including: 25 House seats flipped, one Senate seat flipped and two held, a Democratic-controlled House, five gubernatorial wins, more than 41 state legislative seats gained in the South and Southwest, and nine progressive state initiatives that restored voting rights for more than 1.4 million Floridians.

Moving into 2020, Way to Win will continue to invest resources in ten priority battleground states: Arizona, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, Minnesota, Nevada, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The priority states share fast-changing political dynamics, demographic realities, and redistricting potential to build a new political majority whose base is women, young people, and people of color. These priority states provide a path to 270 electoral college votes, have key Congressional and Senate races, are critical for redistricting efforts, and have important state and local down-ballot races to help build a more reflective democracy.

Way To Win was created to tackle the ineffective electoral strategies that dominated establishment political strategies and led to the loss of over 1,300 Democratic seats across the country. Last night, Way to Win continued to demonstrate how its new political strategy is laying the groundwork for progressive change in the years to come.

About Way To Win:

Way To Win is a progressive strategy hub co-founded by Tory Gavito, Jenifer Fernandez Ancona, Leah Hunt-Hendrix, in 2017, comprised of donors and community organizers partnering with candidates and local grassroots organizations creating a new approach to politics as we know it. Way To Win supports representation reflective of the values and diversity of the United States. They seek to facilitate lasting progressive change that will transform our government for the better, and bring equanimity to all facets of US government. For more information on Way To Win, visit: https://waytowin.us/

