WAYB Partners with CAMP, The Family Experience Company, for Nationwide In-Store Activation and Sweepstakes

Discover WAYB's Innovative On-the-Go Gear Now Featured at Shop-and-Play CAMP Destinations Across the Country

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WAYB , the renowned innovator in on-the-go gear that's better for people and the planet, today announces a partnership with CAMP , the Family Experience Company creating extraordinary immersive retail experiences, inspiring and engaging kids and grown-ups through its unique combination of play, product, and performance. CAMP's shop-and-play hybrid model has been a destination for young families since 2018.

Guests will experience WAYB-sponsored "On-The-Go Hero" stroller parking at all CAMP destinations as an extension of its commitment to empowering families to take on everyday adventures with ease and peace of mind. WAYB's renowned Pico Portable Car Seat and versatile bag collection will also be available for purchase at CAMP locations nationwide, including stores in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

"WAYB and CAMP share a deep commitment to empowering families to embrace everyday adventures with ease and joy. We both believe in creating thoughtful, innovative products and experiences that inspire curiosity, play, and connection," said Laura Sauls, senior director of marketing and sales at WAYB. "Together, we're making it easier for families to explore the world around them, knowing they have reliable, sustainable gear and a welcoming space to support them along the way. We're thrilled to partner with CAMP and bring our shared vision to life in such a dynamic, family-centered environment."

Today, WAYB and CAMP are also launching the "On-the-Go-Hero" consumer sweepstakes. Participants will be able to enter to win a variety of coveted prizes including WAYB's renowned Pico Premium Bundle ($645 value), Pico Portable Car Seat ($390 value), the versatile Daily Pack ($265 value), and an exclusive CAMP shopping spree valued at up to $300.

"At CAMP, we're all about creating magical experiences that inspire kids and grown-ups alike to play, explore and connect. WAYB's commitment to designing high-quality, sustainable gear perfectly complements our mission to empower family fun," said Jenica Myszkowski, CAMP's CEO. "We're excited to partner with a brand that shares in our passion, and we look forward to inviting our customers to experience WAYB's products at all CAMP locations. Together, we're bringing even more convenience and joy to the CAMP experience."

Please visit camp.com/wayb to enter the sweepstakes, or plan your next CAMP visit at camp.com . To learn more about WAYB, please visit wayb.com .

ABOUT WAYB

WAYB is on a mission to reinvent on-the-go gear that's better for families and the planet. Founded in 2017, WAYB emerged with a commitment to elevating the standards of children's products, prioritizing quality, safety and sustainability. Whether going around the world or around the block, WAYB creates innovative products that are light and portable for everyday adventures, without compromising on beautiful design or responsible materials. For more information, visit wayb.com or follow along on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok .

ABOUT CAMP

CAMP is the destination for young families. Since 2018, CAMP (The Store with The Magic Door) has created extraordinary immersive retail experiences like Bluey x CAMP, Encanto x CAMP, and Trolls x CAMP, inspiring and engaging families through its unique combination of play, product, and performance. CAMP operates seven retail locations in Atlanta, California, Chicago, Massachusetts, New York, Texas, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit camp.com or follow along @campstores.

PRESS CONTACT:

Demonstrate for WAYB

[email protected]

415.400.4214

SOURCE WAYB