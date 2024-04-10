WAYB Unveils Innovative Collection of Bags to Redefine Seamless Organization for Travel and Beyond

New Line of Organizational Solutions Elevates & Simplifies Life On-the-Go

WILMINGTON, Del., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WAYB , the renowned innovator in on-the-go gear that's better for people and the planet, announces the launch of a new collection of carefully crafted bags. This innovative line of organizational solutions is made with recycled materials, a minimalist aesthetic, and clever organization, offering versatile and stylish essentials tailored to the needs of today's dynamic lifestyles.

"At WAYB, we believe in empowering everyone to juggle the responsibilities of family, career, travel and other personal commitments with confidence and ease," says Tio Jung, Co-founder and CEO of WAYB. "Our new collection of bags represents a significant step forward in our mission to make life on-the-go easier. Designed to seamlessly blend functionality, sustainability, and style, these innovative products transcend conventional expectations, offering convenience, comfort, and peace of mind to travelers and professionals alike."

Crafted with a steadfast commitment to sustainability, each bag in the collection is made with at least 50% recycled fabrics and sustainable manufacturing processes. WAYB's eco-friendly approach reflects the company's dedication to reducing its environmental footprint and fostering a more sustainable future for generations to come.

"We are proud to introduce our latest collection, meticulously crafted with clever compartments and internal pockets throughout for ultimate organization, functionality, and portability," adds Brad Meyer, Head of Innovation Discovery at WAYB. "It's all about empowering our customers to take on their next adventure with confidence—whether you're racing out the door, heading to your next meeting across town or to your flight's gate, these sleek yet practical bags can effortlessly contain all your items. Without compromising on quality or environmental responsibility, each product is thoughtfully designed to simplify and enhance the lives of our customers, offering convenience, comfort, and peace of mind."

The collection includes an array of meticulously crafted products tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers, including:

The Daily Pack: This spacious backpack is made with 80% recycled fabrics, a convenient self-opening main compartment, sleek padded straps, and ample organizational pockets for phones, sunglasses, cords, and tech.

The Mini Pack: Boasting the same organizational features and 80% recycled fabric make-up, the Mini Pack is ideal for adults and children aged 6 and above. This smaller backpack is designed for versatility and durability.

The Crossbody Kit: An ultimate on-the-go companion, the Crossbody Kit offers unparalleled versatility as a clutch, crossbody, or shoulder bag.

Pods: This set of two modular pods provides durable and breathable storage solutions for organizing essentials on the go.

Essentials: This set includes three varying sizes of pouches, designed to complement WAYB's backpacks and carry bags seamlessly.

WAYB's newest assortment of bags is now available for purchase at WAYB.com/collections/bags and through Amazon. Prices for individual products range from $40.00 to $265.00 USD.

ABOUT WAYB

WAYB is on a mission to reinvent on-the-go gear that's better for families and the planet. Founded in 2017, WAYB emerged with a commitment to elevating the standards of children's products, prioritizing quality, safety and sustainability. Whether going around the world or around the block, WAYB creates innovative products that are light and portable for everyday adventures, without compromising on beautiful design or responsible materials. For more information, visit wayb.com or follow along on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok .

