Waybridge Announces Partnership with The Mercury Group to Optimize Supply Chain Logistics for 2M+ Metric Tons of Raw Materials Annually

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waybridge, the supply chain operating system for raw materials, today announced a partnership with The Mercury Group (www.mercuryresources.com), a supply chain management and consulting firm specializing in global commodity supply chain. The partnership will grant The Mercury Group's customers access to Waybridge's technology platform for more efficiency, resiliency, and scalability in their business.

The Mercury Group's 40+ customers consist of banks, producers, consumers, and trading companies that are responsible for moving more than 2 million metric tons of raw materials globally each year, touching nearly every dry cargo community in the world.

Waybridge will allow customers of The Mercury Group to access previously unavailable real-time information and data on the status and location of the materials it moves and manages on behalf of its customers, as well as reports and analytics — like automated proof of delivery and certificate of analysis documents — to reduce human error. This is the first ever global collaboration between a logistics provider and a post-trade execution platform, noteworthy due to supply chain disruptions over the past couple of years, whose impacts have been felt across its entirety. Waybridge and The Mercury Group formally joining forces will massively improve the resiliency of the raw materials supply chain in the wake of these ongoing disruptions.

"Global growth continues to be stunted by supply chain disruptions, putting a spotlight on the still-existing connectivity gaps in the supply chain ecosystem," said Scott Evans, CEO and cofounder of Waybridge. "The sheer amount of metal being managed and tracked between Waybridge and The Mercury Group has the potential to make a massive impact on the metals supply chain. More efficient. More resilient. This partnership with Mercury is one-of-a-kind."

For The Mercury Group, this means a new way to scale its business and take on additional customers, additional trade flows from existing customers, and provide a deeper level of service. The Mercury Group and Waybridge will collaborate on new features in the coming months and years, giving The Mercury Group additional valuable tools over time.

"Since our founding, we've established a reputation as always putting our client's needs first. Joining forces with Waybridge was a logical next phase to continue making our clients a priority, bringing them previously-unavailable data and information to track the movement of materials," said Anton Posner, CEO of The Mercury Group. "We value Waybridge's expertise in the commodities space and are excited to see what the future holds for this collaboration."

Waybridge's technology will be available to all of The Mercury Group's customers in the near future, bringing the overall ecosystem one step closer to a fully-connected global operating system for the buying, selling, financing, and transporting of raw materials. Waybridge customers will benefit from Mercury's deep industry knowledge in logistics to keep building and improving the capabilities of the Waybridge platform.

To learn more about Waybridge, visit https://waybridge.com.

About Waybridge

Waybridge provides unprecedented visibility into the commodities supply chain, connecting all parties and partners onto a single intuitive platform. Our platform allows customers to have end-to-end visibility into their physical materials transactions. Waybridge blends the expertise and vision of commodities and technology experts to create an intuitive platform that makes the exchange of raw materials smarter, faster, and better. Learn more at Waybridge.com or reach out to us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

SOURCE Waybridge