Way.com Aims to Curb Millions in Catastrophic Hurricane Damage with Insurance Partner CURE and New Parking Solution

FREMONT, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an innovative new partnership, Car Super App Way.com and CURE Auto Insurance are teaming up to protect customers' cars from damage due to hurricanes and tropical storms. In 2022, damage from Hurricane Sandy resulted in $36.8 billion in New Jersey alone.

The initiative, called the Catastrophe Loss Mitigation program, is a white glove service from start to finish where customers in projected impact zones of severe hurricane and flooding events will be notified via phone alert, in advance of the storm, of a prepaid local parking garage reservation and credits for Uber transportation to and from dropping off their vehicle. CURE's signing makes it the first to market, amongst auto insurers, for this type of hurricane and flood loss prevention. Three additional carriers have recently signed on to partner with Way for the program, and the team is hoping to add any other carriers wanting to help customers protect their vehicles against this avoidable loss.

CURE's Chief Operating Officer, Sean Albert, emphasized that there's never been a more critical time than now to recognize that we can do better as an industry than solely focusing on a well-oiled disaster recovery plan. The headlines and empirical data point toward the increasing frequency of extreme weather events and disasters. "We are in the business of risk management, and every day, you'd take a loss avoided over a loss incurred. Unlike the homeowner's insurance market, as an auto insurer, the property we insure can be moved out of harm's way. This initiative is a no-brainer for the customer and all sides involved – everyone wins."

"In the last 5 years, 1.6 million cars have been lost due to flooding." Way's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships JR Anciano added. "When families evacuate, they typically leave together and often must leave a car behind. Now their vehicle can be taken to a safe, protected space. The team at Way is proud to provide solutions to our partners to help them meet important needs in the market for their customers."

The program is now available in hurricane-affected states including Florida, Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, with secured parking garages available to customers in case of a major weather event.

About Way.com:

Way.com is the leading fintech platform for car ownership, where 7 million drivers have discovered high-quality car services in one destination. The #1 auto super app team believes car ownership should be affordable for all Americans. Customers saved millions in 2023 with the company's tech-forward approach, as they signed up for the best auto insurance and parking rates in-app in seconds. The car services marketplace also finds and reserves the best city and airport parking, sets customers up with the top-rated car washes in the area, offers the best auto refinance rates, roadside assistance, gas discounts, and has partnered with thousands of parking locations, car washes, and hundreds of insurance carriers covering all 50 states.

About CURE Auto Insurance

Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., Citizens United Reciprocal Exchange, (CURE) is a not-for-profit reciprocal exchange. Founded in 1990 by New Jersey Insurance Commissioner James J. Sheeran and award-winning insurance expert, Dr. Lena Chang as an answer to the insurance crisis in New Jersey, CURE continues to lead the way as the not-for-profit solution for responsible drivers and the "cure" for continuously evolving auto insurance problems. CURE is currently available in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Way.com