Way.com Hits $120M in Annualized Revenue as the First Auto Super App Welcomes Top Talent in Next Chapter of Growth

FREMONT, Calif., Aug 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Way.com, the financial platform for the future of transportation, achieved a coveted status in July, hitting $120m in annualized revenue. This is after receiving just $7 million in private seed funding back in 2019, making the first auto super app the most capital-efficient company in Silicon Valley.

The company has attracted top talent from Uber, Chipotle, eHarmony, and Big Fish Games as the Fremont-based FinTech startup sees record growth in its seventh year.

eHarmony's former VP of Content Jeannie Assimos joined in July as Head of Content and Communications, as did Product Designer Vivian Jalique, from Chipotle. VP of Data & Analytics Shyam Sivakumar, formerly at Uber and Hippo, and SEO Content Strategist Ryan Becker, previously with Big Fish Games, round out the new members of the team.

"It's an exciting time to be here and make a significant impact on our business," said CEO Binu Girija. "I'm thrilled with the level of talent in both our current staff and the new team members, who bring a fresh perspective to Way."

Launching with their popular parking platform in 2014, the company has added multiple strategic verticals alongside their successful flagship parking reservation app, including car washes, and the ability to shop and purchase the best rates for auto, renters, motorcycle, and home insurance, which resulted in savings of up to 3k in just 30 seconds for new customers.

And the expansion continues, as Way aims to be the only auto app anyone would truly ever need. EV charging station finders are set to launch in the fall of this year, along with Way+, a bundle subscription service where users will save up to $1,000 a year on car services with exclusive parking, car wash discounts, roadside assistance, and cash for gas.

About Way.com:

Way.com has quickly become the leading financial platform for the future of transportation, where 4 million drivers have discovered high-quality car services in one destination. The team at the Bay Area startup believes car ownership should be affordable for all Americans. Customers saved $50 million in 2020 with the company's tech-forward approach, as they signed up for the best auto insurance rates in-app in seconds. The car services marketplace also finds and reserves the best city and airport parking and sets customers up with the top-rated car washes in the area, and has partnered with thousands of parking locations, car washes and more than 100 insurance carriers, covering all 50 states.

