Way.com Simplifies City Living as a Subscription Service, Introduces WayPass Parking and Meal Plans

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Way.com - the leading all-in-one city service marketplace that makes it easy to figure out where to go, things to do, and where to eat - today announced the expansion of its offerings to include WayPass: a new subscription-based Parking and Meal Plan service. Starting today, WayPass offers city-goers in San Francisco a convenient and cost-effective solution for the day-to-day urban experience, with planned expansions to New York and Los Angeles in the coming months.

This new service builds on an already impressive 2019 for the company which, after raising only $6M in private seed funding, has achieved a $60M run-rate, on top of 100% year over year revenue growth from its on-demand parking services offering alone.

"The reception we've seen from customers with our prepaid parking service, which then leads into tremendous interest for other activities and meals, is just the beginning of what is designed to become an 'everything store' for city travellers and residents," said Binu Girjia, Co-Founder and CEO at Way.com. "Having started with parking and seeing the clear and in-demand value proposition to build upon urban services, we see Way's new Meal Plan and Parking Pass as a natural and best extension of that."

WayPass Meal Plan:

The WayPass Meal Plan is a subscription service that allows customers to pay a flat monthly fee and enjoy full meals at lunch or dinner from restaurants all over their home city for less than $6/meal. WayPass meals can be placed ahead of time and picked up in-store seven days a week without waiting in line, saving both time and money. All participating restaurants offer WayPass subscribers a choice of 3-4 preselected menu items.

The WayPass Meal Plan includes a three-tiered package with three, 12 and 20 plates - starting at $5.50 per meal - and is available in San Francisco, with expansions throughout California planned in the coming months.

WayPass Parking:

Way's Monthly Parking service is now accepting user signups with plans to launch across San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles later this year. The WayPass Parking subscription offers members access to parking in one of Way.com's hundreds of lots in San Francisco, which is a part of a network of 5k+ lots nationwide, for $35/day.

On top of city-goers getting to take advantage of these cost effective deals, local businesses will also benefit from Meal Plans and Parking Pass by being introduced to a new class of potentially recurring customers.

Way partners with thousands of local businesses and nationwide chains to deliver steady consumer traffic and revenue while opening new channels for customer acquisition. Business looking to partner with Way to for services, parking or meal plans, contact Bhumi.Bhutani@way.com.

To find out if Meal Plan or Parking Pass is coming to a town near you, download the Way.com app or visit www.way.com.

About Way.com

Way helps you find the best your city has to offer; from parking, to dining, to the latest events, we provide the only way to get the best deal on the things you need. We source thousands of deals across the US and make it simple to plan, reserve, and pay for everything in advance. Way also offers WayPass Parking and Meal Plans, making city living even easier by wrapping daily parking and meals into a flat subscription service. The company was founded in 2014 and, since that time, has become one of the world's most popular prepaid parking services from its headquarters in Fremont, CA.

SOURCE Way.com

