Wayfair Announces Opening Dates for Its Second Large-Format Store in Atlanta

Store Opens March 31 with Grand Opening weekend celebration set for April 17–19

BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), the destination for all things home, today announced that it will open its second large-format Wayfair store in Atlanta, Georgia on March 31, 2026 at 10 a.m. ET with grand opening festivities kicking off April 17 at 10 a.m. ET and continuing through April 19.

The Wayfair store, spanning approximately 150,000 square feet, is located at The District at Howell Mill in Atlanta, Georgia. The store is a one stop shop for all things home, featuring furniture, home décor, outdoor living, housewares, appliances and home improvement products for every style and budget. It also features The Porch, Wayfair's all-day café.

Grand Opening Event Details:

Location: The District at Howell Mill - 1801 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

April 17 – April 19, 2026 Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Special Features: Shoppers are invited to attend the grand opening weekend and take advantage of $50 gift card giveaways for the first 100 customers each day, family-friendly entertainment and more. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks and made available here .

