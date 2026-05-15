Wayfair Continues Nationwide Retail Expansion With New Cincinnati Store

BOSTON, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), the destination for all things home, today announced plans to open a new large-format retail store in Cincinnati, Ohio, further accelerating its expansion into high-impact markets across the U.S. The location is expected to open in 2027.

"Cincinnati is an exciting market for us, not only for its strong retail environment but also for its reach across the broader tri-state region," said Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores at Wayfair. "We're looking forward to serving customers across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and helping them create homes they love."

The store will be located at 4825 Marburg Avenue within the Center of Cincinnati, a major retail destination at the intersection of Interstate 71 and Route 562. The approximately 130,000-square-foot, single-level space sits in a high-traffic corridor connecting key retail hubs, making it an ideal location for customers to shop Wayfair in person.

The Cincinnati store will feature Wayfair's wide assortment across furniture, décor, housewares, appliances and more, alongside curated Wayfair Verified products and dedicated free design services to support projects of any size. Many items will be available for immediate take-home, while larger pieces such as sofas, dining sets and outdoor furniture can be delivered quickly through Wayfair's best-in-class logistics network.

The Cincinnati location will be Wayfair's second store in Ohio and builds on the company's growing fleet of stores, including locations in Wilmette, IL and Atlanta, GA, as well as the announced markets of Denver, CO; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Columbus, OH; and Westchester, NY. It reinforces the company's commitment to expanding its omnichannel experience and meeting customers wherever they choose to shop for home.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.

Wayfair Media Relations:

Karoline Etter

[email protected]

Wayfair Investor Relations:

Ryan Barney

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SOURCE Wayfair Inc.