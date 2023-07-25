Wayfair Launches Decorify, a Virtual Room Styler Powered by Generative AI

Decorify, a pilot solution, helps customers easily design and shop for their homes

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world's largest destinations for the home, announces Decorify, a new way for shoppers to reimagine their spaces and hone in on their style preferences using generative AI. In this pilot application, Decorify uses a generative AI model that creates shoppable, photorealistic images to enable consumers to envision their own homes in new styles by simply uploading a picture of their space.

To view a demo of Decorify, click here.

"Anything we develop or deploy for our customers, including GenAI, must support our mission to help everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home," said Wayfair Chief Technology Officer Fiona Tan. "Viewing generative AI through this pragmatic lens enables us to prioritize where and when we deploy development resources and ensure applications like Decorify delight our customers."

Customers are invited to upload an image of their own space and prompt the system to reimagine it in a different style. Whether it be bohemian, mid-century modern, industrial, or more, Decorify presents images of the customer's own room redesigned to reflect the requested look and feel. Customers can browse various room designs and products and make purchases from Wayfair directly from the application.

Shoppers who use Decorify can:

  • Upload unlimited photos and delete them at any time
  • Shop across a wide selection of the Wayfair catalog directly from their reimagined virtual room
  • Use on mobile or desktop via browser

"Leveraging generative AI technologies, Decorify creates a discovery experience that provides endless inspiration and powers the home personalization journey," said Shrenik Sadalgi, director of research and development at Wayfair. "Decorify is the latest example from Wayfair Next of how we use visual inspiration, such as 3D, Spatial Computing and now Generative AI, to create unique, novel and functional customer experiences."

Decorify is available at www.wayfairnext.com/Decorify.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of brands includes:

  • Wayfair: Everything home – for a space that's all you.
  • Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.
  • AllModern: All of modern, made simple.
  • Birch Lane: A fresh take on the classics.
  • Perigold: An undiscovered world of luxury design.
  • Wayfair Professional: Just right for Pros.

Wayfair generated $12 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023, and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.

