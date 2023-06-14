Wayfair Releases Corporate Responsibility Report

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today released its second Corporate Responsibility Report, as the company shares and celebrates the progress made across its key areas of impact in 2022. 

"We're committed to making a positive difference in our communities, our workplace and our planet," said Nathan Barr, Head of Corporate Affairs. "Wayfair's focus on home extends to our social impact work to fight homelessness, and we're using the power of our platform business model to empower customers to make sustainable choices when shopping with us. We're also focused on running the business in a responsible and transparent way and have gone further in our reporting this year, referencing GRI and SASB frameworks for the first time."

The report includes the company's efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to provide a summary of its progress all in one place.

Some of the key highlights include:

  • Listed over 15,000 third-party certified products to customers via the "Shop Sustainably" offering on site.
  • Launched the Wayfair Emergency Relief Fund and supported more than 90 Wayfair employees going through a personal hardship or impacted by a natural disaster. 
  • Earned a 100% rating and the designation of being a 2022 "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" from the Human Rights Campaign, reflecting the company's continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community.
  • Contracted to participate in an aggregated virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) that is expected to generate enough renewable energy to power 3,500+ average U.S. homes per year. 

To learn more about Wayfair's goals and corporate responsibility performance in 2022, read the full report here

About Wayfair
Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them. 

The Wayfair family of sites includes: 

  • Wayfair: Everything home — for a space that's all you.
  • Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.
  • AllModern: All of modern, made simple.
  • Birch Lane: A fresh take on the classics.
  • Perigold: An undiscovered world of luxury design.
  • Wayfair Professional: Just right for Pros. 

Wayfair generated $12.0 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.

