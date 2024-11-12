Wayfair's Black Friday Deals Are Here -- Shop Unbeatable Savings All Season Long

Shop Black Friday deals on all things home starting today, plus new holiday deals dropping daily and the return of can't-miss Black Friday Doorbusters

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), the destination for all things home, today announced its full suite of Black Friday and holiday savings events featuring over one million items on sale today with discounts of up to 80% off at the end of the month. Some of the most exciting offers include:

Up to 80% off

The Early Black Friday Sale , running now through December 8 , offers customers the best prices of the year on all of their holiday home needs

, running now through , offers customers the best prices of the year on all of their holiday home needs 24 Hour Deals of the Day and Holiday Flash Deals: New one day only deals launch daily with savings of up to 80% off on limited quantities like the Henckels knife set for $29.99 (typically $49.95 ), this Christmas tree for $111.99 (typically $142.99 ) and this area rug for $129.99 (typically $159.99 )

New one day only deals launch daily with savings of up to 80% off on limited quantities like for (typically ), for (typically ) and for (typically ) Download the App and Save: Enjoy 48 hours of extra savings exclusively in the Wayfair app on select items starting November 18

Enjoy 48 hours of extra savings exclusively in the on select items starting Doorbusters: Beginning November 28 , score jaw-dropping prices on limited quantities of top brands like Hoover, Spode, Ninja® and Farberware as well as Wayfair exclusive brands, Nora mattresses and Wayfair Basics

Beginning , score jaw-dropping prices on limited quantities of top brands like Hoover, Spode, Ninja® and Farberware as well as Wayfair exclusive brands, Nora mattresses and Wayfair Basics Free and Easy Delivery: Enjoy free shipping on all purchases* throughout Black Friday, November 21 through December 8 . Plus, many items are available for free full-service delivery with pre-delivery inspection, assembly, room-of-choice placement, and packaging removal

Enjoy free shipping on all purchases* throughout Black through . Plus, many items are available for free full-service delivery with pre-delivery inspection, assembly, room-of-choice placement, and packaging removal Extended Return Window: All purchases made through December 31, 2024 are eligible for returns through January 30, 2025

All purchases made through are eligible for returns through Save Even More with Wayfair Rewards: Wayfair Rewards members earn 5% back† on all merchandise, all year long. Rewards never expire so long as customers maintain their membership and can be applied towards future purchases

As families prepare for festive gatherings and seasonal celebrations, Wayfair is dedicated to offering a selection that suits every style and every home. From home improvement essentials to festive dining decor, shoppers will find everything they need to create their perfect holiday home — all at great prices. Just in time for the holidays, customers will find Wayfair's lowest prices of the year during its extended Black Friday sale, running from November 21 through December 2.

"Our Black Friday event is about more than just great deals; it's about helping Wayfair customers transform their homes for the holidays," said Jon Blotner, incoming president, commercial and operations, Wayfair. "We know this time of year is all about connection, and we want to make it easy for everyone to enjoy the season, whether they're hosting family gatherings or preparing for warm nights in. We'll have deals rotating throughout November, with blockbuster offers launching as we approach Black Friday."

The savings extravaganza runs online and in-store across Wayfair's Specialty Retail Brands, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main, with additional Pro-exclusive deals available for Wayfair Professional members.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.

Wayfair's family of brands includes:

Wayfair: Every style. Every home.

AllModern: All of modern, made simple.

Birch Lane: Classic style for joyful living.

Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.

Perigold: The destination for luxury home.

Wayfair Professional: A one-stop Pro shop.

Wayfair generated $11.8 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.

Wayfair Media Relations:

[email protected]

OR

[email protected]

Wayfair Investor Relations:

James Lamb

[email protected]

*Additional shipping charges may apply for Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. Territories. Due to shipping constraints, non-standard items such as flooring or specific large fixtures might not be eligible for free shipping.

†Restrictions apply. Please see full terms here.

SOURCE Wayfair Inc.