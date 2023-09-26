WayFare Announces Hy-Vee Will Carry Its Entire Line of Dairy-Free Yogurts

News provided by

WayFare

26 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

The full line of next-level vegan yogurts is available in over 180 stores, with more variety in flavors and sizes to offer consumers deliciously nutritious options.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WayFare, a plant-based company serving the dairy-free community, announces the grocery chain Hy-Vee is now carrying its entire yogurt line, Certified Free From™ the Top 9 Allergens* and made from a base of pumpkin seeds, butter beans and oats.

Continue Reading
WayFare Announces Hy-Vee Will Carry Its Entire Line of Dairy-Free Yogurts
WayFare Announces Hy-Vee Will Carry Its Entire Line of Dairy-Free Yogurts

The vegan yogurts can be enjoyed on their own, in a parfait, with fruit or in savory recipes. Now available in over 180 Hy-Vee stores across the Midwest. The selections include Plain, Strawberry and Raspberry in 4.8-ounce cups and Plain and Vanilla in 16-ounce tubs. Each nutritious cup has 3 to 4 grams of fiber, 5g of protein, 15% RDV Vitamin D and pre/probiotics for immune health. The yogurts are gluten-free, soy-free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

WayFare yogurts are different in avoiding ingredients commonly associated with allergens found in many plant-based dairy products. Furthermore, its yogurts have significantly more magnesium and fiber per serving than traditional dairy offerings.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Hy-Vee for our best-selling yogurts and look forward to seeing the line on its store shelves," said Founder Kelly Coffin, who was inspired to adopt a plant-based diet for overall well-being after growing up on a dairy farm. "Shopping for dairy-free yogurt is becoming more commonplace amongst consumers looking for sustainable, plant-based alternatives and WayFare is happy to be a trusted, allergen-free source. Hy-Vee has long stood for providing its customers with healthy options."

The brand's commitment to whole food nutrition and zero-waste manufacturing also sets it apart. At the same time, its products' taste and versatility make it a go-to choice for consumers looking for healthier alternatives. In addition to yogurts, the WayFare line includes dairy-free products such as cheese, cream cheese, butter, sour cream and pudding.

Coffin added that dairy-free yogurt is an excellent swap for sour cream, making recipes moist, tender and tangy while also used for plant-based sauces and marinades.

Visit the WayFare store locator to find the nearest Hy-Vee carrying the brand's products. For more information on the entire line and for those ready to go plant-based, visit www.wayfarefoods.com.

About WayFare:
WayFare is a vibrant, purpose-driven company that positively changes lives through superior plant-based foods so that people can live healthier, longer and more abundantly. *WayFare products are Certified Free From Dairy, Wheat/Gluten, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Shellfish, Fish, Soy, Sesame by Menutrinfo®.

SOURCE WayFare

Also from this source

WayFare Announces Its Line of Dairy-Free Puddings in Albertsons Nationwide

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.