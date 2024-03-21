Wayfinder Family Services Honors Harold A. Davidson

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfinder Family Services, formerly known as Junior Blind, recently honored one of its longest-standing board members, Dr. Harold A. Davidson, at The Conversation. The luncheon and panel event, co-presented by Wayfinder Family Services and the Aspen Institute, gathered over 200 guests at the Jonathan Club in downtown Los Angeles.

Philanthropist and president of Los Angeles investment counseling firm Harold Davidson & Associates, Inc., Davidson has served on the Wayfinder board of directors for nearly 35 years, continuing the legacy of his parents, Charlotte and Davre Davidson. In his acceptance speech, Davidson shared his family's history with the organization, "My parents were inseparable … my father followed my mother and became involved with what was then known as the Foundation for the Junior Blind. My father soon joined the board and chaired for many years, providing great insight and vision … The most important years of service for me were when I served simultaneously with my father, Davre Davidson on the board. I learned how to effectively help a charity and nurture the development of the organization." The family's multi-generational service continues with Harold Davidson and his nephew, Scott Farkas, currently serving simultaneously on Wayfinder's board of directors.

The Davidsons are the namesake of Wayfinder's Davidson Program for Independence which opened in 1970. This comprehensive residential rehabilitation program transforms the lives of adults who are blind or visually impaired, many with recent vision loss. It is the only one of its kind in Southern California and a national model for many programs.

Jay Allen, Wayfinder's president and chief executive officer, presented Harold A. Davidson with the Wayfinder Award and shared, "Wayfinder wouldn't be who we are today without Harold and his family … I'm proud to present this award on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of Wayfinder families the Davidson family has helped throughout the years."

Davidson expressed his appreciation for Wayfinder's leadership, "The major reason for success of the organization is that we've only had four chief executive officers in 70 years. That's amazing! I'm excited for the future of Wayfinder, each CEO has enhanced our programs and developed new ones, putting their own stamp on their term. It's the reason for the success and longevity of the organization."

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families—from people with vision loss and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.

