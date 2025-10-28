Wayfinder Newport Appoints Keith Chouinard as Director of Sales & Marketing

NEWPORT, R.I., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfinder Newport is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Chouinard as Director of Sales & Marketing. In his new role, Chouinard will oversee all sales and marketing initiatives for the property, including strategic partnerships, revenue growth, and brand positioning as Wayfinder continues its exciting new chapter following its full relaunch.

Keith Chouinard, newly appointed Director of Sales & Marketing at Newport's Wayfinder Newport hotel, brings over 15 years of hospitality experience with luxury resorts, including Hyatt Regency, Ocean Edge, and Vail Cascade. A longtime Rhode Island resident and Discover Newport board member, Chouinard will oversee the hotel's sales initiatives and community partnerships as The Wayfinder enters its next chapter. Located in Newport's North End, The Wayfinder Newport is a design-forward, locally inspired boutique property that celebrates the spirit of coastal Rhode Island with a modern sense of place. The hotel has announced the appointment of Keith Chouinard as Director of Sales & Marketing, who brings an extensive hospitality background to guide strategic partnerships, group business, and brand growth for this vibrant independent hotel.

Chouinard brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the hospitality industry. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for The Newport Experience, where he was responsible for operational and financial excellence across a diverse portfolio, including two hotels, a restaurant, a seasonal waterfront event venue, a 175-slip marina, and a 101-foot schooner.

Prior to that, Chouinard was Director of Sales & Marketing at The Chanler at Cliff Walk, where he helped position the iconic property for a Forbes Five-Star rating and led it to record performance. His career also includes senior sales and marketing roles with Hotel Viking, Revere Hotel Boston Common, and the Hyatt Regency Newport Hotel & Spa, where he achieved top market performance in RevPAR for three consecutive years.

A graduate of the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Chouinard began his hospitality career as a banquet server at Danversport Yacht Club and has since held leadership positions at renowned resorts across the country, including Boulders Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Vail Cascade Resort & Spa in Colorado, and Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Cape Cod.

Chouinard has been an active member of the Newport hospitality community for over a decade and has held the position of Chairman of the Board of Discover Newport. He is known for his collaborative leadership style, commitment to operational excellence, and passion for showcasing Newport as a premier year-round destination.

About Wayfinder Newport & Wayfinder Hotels

Developed by Dovetail + Co, Wayfinder Newport airs contemporary coastal design with hyper-local partnerships to create an immersive hospitality experience. With over 1,000 works by Rhode Island artists, products from Shore Soap Co. and O&G Studio, and a relaxed, offbeat spirit, Wayfinder redefines the Newport getaway. www.wayfindernewport.com.

Wayfinder Hotels are designed to help travelers discover distinct locales through a local lens. From Hawaii to the East Coast, each Wayfinder property offers deeply personal experiences, guided by immersive design, community connection, and the joy of exploration. www.wayfinderhotels.com.

