Wayfound Recognized in the Gartner® Market Guide for Guardian Agents

Wayfound named in the Business Alignment and Outcome Optimizers category in Gartner's inaugural Market Guide for Guardian Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfound , the AI agent supervision platform, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Guardian Agents.1 Wayfound was named in the Business Alignment and Outcome Optimizers category, which the report describes as "startups focusing on business goals and aligning agent outcomes with the agent creator's and the organization's intent."

Wayfound

This Market Guide represents Gartner's inaugural coverage of the guardian agent market. According to Gartner: "the guardian agent market — encompassing technologies for the oversight, security, and governance of autonomous AI agents — is entering a phase of accelerated growth, underpinned by the rapid adoption of agentic AI across industries." The guide establishes guardian agents as a distinct and essential category within enterprise AI infrastructure.

"We believe this recognition validates what we've seen firsthand working with enterprises: as AI agents become more autonomous, organizations need independent oversight that ensures agent actions stay compliant, aligned, and constantly improving," said Tatyana Mamut, CEO and co-founder of Wayfound. "Guardian agents aren't just a security layer, they're how businesses maintain control and accountability as they scale AI agent deployments across their operations."

The Market Guide identifies business alignment and outcome optimization as a key segment within the guardian agent landscape and "solutions that align agent actions with business objectives, emphasizing outcome optimization and intent verification to ensure agents deliver value within preset strategic, tactical and compliance boundaries." Wayfound's platform provides enterprises with the ability to supervise AI agent performance, verify alignment with organizational goals, and enforce governance policies across agent deployments.

Wayfound's recognition comes as the guardian agent market gains momentum across the enterprise landscape. Wayfound is a SOC 2 Type II certified platform and an official Salesforce AppExchange partner for Agentforce monitoring. The company provides AI agent supervision capabilities spanning visibility, continuous assurance, and policy enforcement—the three mandatory capability areas identified in the Market Guide.

Gartner subscribers can access the full Market Guide for Guardian Agents on Gartner's website. To learn more about Wayfound's AI agent supervision platform, visit wayfound.ai.

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Guardian Agents, Avivah Litan, Daryl Plummer, Carlton Sapp, Dionisio Zumerle, Tom Coshow, Max Goss, Lauren Kornutick, 25 February 2026.

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Business and Technology Insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Wayfound

Wayfound is the AI agent supervision platform that helps enterprises ensure their AI agents perform as intended. Wayfound provides independent oversight of AI agent activities:monitoring behavior, verifying alignment with business goals, and enforcing governance policies across platforms and cloud environments. SOC 2 Type II certified and available on the Salesforce AppExchange, Wayfound enables organizations to deploy AI agents with confidence, accountability, and control. Learn more at wayfound.ai.

SOURCE Wayfound