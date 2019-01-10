WaykiChain Releases Project Overview for Its DPoS Based Public Chain

What WaykiChain is

The project overview acts as a remarkable window through which worldwide investors, developers and partners can learn more about WaykiChain. The WaykiChain Project Overview can be found here: https://www.waykichain.com/WaykiChain_Project_Overview_2019.1_V1.0.pdf

"Our business model is the most down-to-earth and the most likely to be put into application. From the perspective of a business model and logic, it is the easiest to realize. We are committed to creating a whole ecosystem with large scale," said Wayki Sun, WaykiChain's Founder & CSO. To achieve the ultimate goal, WaykiChain works hard to convey its value and promote its technology advantages to international markets, and the latest project overview will lay a foundation for the team's brand awareness promotion in international markets and facilitate numerous industries building their own applications and services based on WaykiChain's DPoS based public chain.

Established in Jan. 2017, WaykiChain is a 3rd generation public chain that utilizes a DPoS consensus mechanism. The blockchain can sustain transactional throughput above 1,000 TPS in actual use. WaykiBet1.0, which was launched on WaykiChain on May 13, 2018, is the first ever prediction DApp based on a public chain with over 130,000 downloads; the DApp has now been updated to V2.5.

