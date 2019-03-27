WaykiChain(WICC) was Invited by the Chinese Government to attend Top-level International Conference as the Only Blockchain Team

The Forum offered the WaykiChain team the opportunity to further introduce itself and its services to an international audience. Hang Gao communicated the potential blockchain has to offer in areas like finance and business with leaders in these fields from various countries. He also explained the future benefits of blockchain technology to enterprise innovation.

"Blockchain has a bright future and can bring benefits to every part of a person's life," Hang Gao told them. "I believe the next bull market will be triggered by some killer-level Dapps, and hopefully, WaykiChain's products will be one of them."

WaykiChain's product offerings are constantly growing. WaykiChain has rolled out its Developer Incentive Program between January and March of 2019, aiming at enriching and promoting the development of the WaykiChain ecology with developers. On March 22, 2019, WaykiChain also officially launched its DApp, WaykiTime 1.2.0. The management and technical team continues to develop the product line thanks to its rich experience and international background. After the CDF, WaykiChain hopes to further extend its international market and create closer ties with overseas partners.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a third-generation blockchain that is based on DPoS consensus algorithms and supports Turing-complete smart contracts. It is able to sustain transactional throughput above 1,000 TPS in actual use. In the long run, WaykiChain (WICC) aims to provide a secure, reliable and high-performance blockchain technology platform that will enable the growth of multiple industries such as prediction markets, decentralized assets exchanges, and decentralized forex exchanges.

