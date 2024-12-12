Waylens and Greater Than Partner to Boost Fleet Safety Through Combined Video Analytics and Risk Intelligence

News provided by

Greater Than

Dec 12, 2024, 07:13 ET

  • Waylens, a provider of AI video telematics technology, was included in Inc. 5000 2024, a list of America's fastest-growing private companies
  • Greater Than is the global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact      
  • As a result of the partnership, Waylens' fleet customers will see video analytics combined with crash probability predictions

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, a global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, and Waylens, a provider of AI video telematics technology, have partnered to integrate predictive driver crash probability insights with video recordings to help fleets improve their safety programs.

The partnership will provide fleets with a new level of understanding about driver risk, through a combined platform comprising Greater Than's driver risk intelligence and Waylens' video analytics to proactively manage fleet driver safety.

"Waylens is committed to continually enhancing fleet safety through our AI-driven insights and by partnering with technology providers that are driving fleet safety innovation," said Jim Davis, VP, Insurance & Risk Management, Waylens. "Greater Than provides valuable risk intelligence that is able to identify a driver's influence on fleet safety." 

Greater Than uses a globally unique AI to analyze GPS driving data throughout entire trips and convert the data into new risk intelligence focused on driver crash probability. As a result of the partnership, Waylens' customers will benefit from this intelligence, combined with Waylens' video recordings. This will facilitate a new understanding of driver risk and strengthen risk management and mitigation programs. 

"We're so impressed with Waylens' dedication to advancing fleet safety through innovative video technology solutions," said Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO at Greater Than. "Through this new partnership, Waylens' customers can see a more comprehensive overview of driver risk based on entire trips and use this new intelligence to elevate their management of driver safety."

The integrated solution will be available in early 2025. Those interested in learning more can contact [email protected].

Press contact Greater Than
[email protected]
+46 855 593 200
www.greaterthan.eu

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/waylens-and-greater-than-partner-to-boost-fleet-safety-through-combined-video-analytics-and-risk-int,c4081296

