Waymaker Group Announces Collaboration with The National Science Foundation and MIT's The Engine

Waymaker will partner with ten selected universities, nonprofits and business organizations across the US

DALLAS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waymaker Group, a full-service technology-based economic development (TBED) firm focused on jumpstarting innovation ecosystems in emerging cities, today announced its partnership with Massachusetts Institute of Technology's The Engine Accelerator to support The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF).

NSF has committed to a three-year funding plan for The Engine Accelerator, investing $9.5 million. This investment will enable The Engine Accelerator to create and manage the NSF Regional Innovation Engines Builder Platform. Waymaker Group will collaborate with The Engine as the operational and services partner, and provide NSF's awardees with education, resources and extensive support services.

"Waymaker Group has been catalyzing growth for mid-market cities, driving innovation economies, and championing economic equity across America for over a decade," says Waymaker Founder and CEO, Julie Huls. "Our strategic partnership will help awardees plan the buildout of their projects, source future funding, and most of all, enable proven technology growth strategies in the awarded regions. We are excited to get our boots on the ground and work closely with the awardees"

"Over the last seven years, The Engine has helped build the Tough Tech ecosystem from an idea to a vibrant community supporting teams taking on the biggest challenges facing society. We look forward to using the lessons from those experiences to help realize the vision NSF had for the Builder Platform and supporting the awardees as they build their individual ecosystem." commented Emily Knight, president of The Engine Accelerator.

The Builder Platform will support ten teams spanning 18 states helping each region leverage the initial NSF investment of $15 million for two years.

NSF's initial $150 million investment in these ten regions is being matched nearly two to one in commitments from state and local governments, other federal agencies, philanthropy and private industry.

About Waymaker Group

Waymaker Group is a full-service technology economic development firm that has spent the last decade focused on jumpstarting innovation ecosystems in emerging U.S. cities. Waymaker's partnership and expertise help city leaders plan and source funding for mixed-use innovation spaces, develop clusters, attract anchor tenants and build diverse talent pipelines. Waymaker Group is also a certified woman-owned small business for the WOSB Program. For more, visit www.waymaker-group.com.

About MIT's The Engine

The Engine Accelerator is a public benefit corporation that convenes the Tough Tech community, offering access to the specialized labs, equipment, tools, space, and infrastructure as well as the resources and services necessary to build transformative technologies as economically and efficiently as possible.

