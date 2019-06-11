Waymark Appoints Comcast Spotlight Sales Veteran Tom Glaszek as VP of Business Development

DETROIT, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waymark, a platform for creating video advertising, announced today that former Comcast Spotlight sales leader Tom Glaszek has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Glaszek will be responsible for leading Waymark's planning and strategy execution to increase sales and spur company growth. He will also oversee the formation of strategic business partnerships and manage Waymark's business development and sales teams.

"When it comes to video advertising, local businesses simply cannot afford to be left out of the picture," said Nathan Labenz, CEO of Waymark. "We are excited to have a proven industry leader like Tom help us enable brands to gain a strategic edge with Waymark's easy-to-use video creation platform. We could not have found a more qualified leader to help us continue to scale our business in the years ahead. We look forward to a fruitful partnership."

Glaszek joins Waymark with more than 20 years of experience building and executing marketing, branding and advertising strategies in digital media sales. Previously, he served as Executive Director, Digital Sales at Comcast Spotlight, driving new revenue growth across local, regional and national sales markets, and innovating over-the-top (OTT) and on-demand video solutions for the company. Specifically, Glaszek was recruited from Detroit Media Partnership to lead and grow Comcast Spotlight's hyper-local geo-targeted banner advertising with xfinity.com, leveraging subscriber data for hyper-local targeting. At Detroit Media Partnership, he served as Senior Director, Media Integration. In this role, he directed vertical product development, retail sales, and marketing for classified products including CareerBuilder.com, Apartments.com and Cars.com.

"I'm fired up to be Waymark's champion in the marketplace and educate brands — large and small — on how to compete against larger companies with high quality videos and digital campaigns that put them in the best possible light," said Glaszek. "Nathan's built an awesome team of digital advertising and video production professionals, and I cannot wait to roll up my sleeves and help Waymark exceed all of its strategic goals for the future. It's a great time to be joining the company."

ABOUT WAYMARK

Waymark is an online video maker that gives anyone the power to make exceptional video ads in seconds, with the goal of bridging the gap between local advertisers and the future of video.

Waymark is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and is online at waymark.com.

SOURCE Waymark