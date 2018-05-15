Waymark Named 'Best Creative' at Local Search Association Ad-to-Action Awards Conference

"It is an honor for Waymark to win the LSA's 'Best Creative' award," said Nathan Labenz, CEO at Waymark. "Waymark radically simplifies video creation, and we have been very successful in leveraging our product to businesses that manage marketing in-house. Partnering with LSA allows us to connect with member companies that offer more holistic marketing services, which represents another massive opportunity to serve the SMB market with outstanding videos. This award is helping to kick start those conversations."

This 'Best Creative' win comes on the heels of Waymark being accepted into the Facebook Creative Platform Marketing Partner Program and finishing as one of the top-voted creative companies in Product Hunt's 2017 B2B Product of the Year Awards in January of this year.

In addition, Waymark secured the coveted People's Choice 'Game Changer' award and $50,000 in funding after representing Detroit in Silicon Valley during Google Demo Day 2017.

"As more and more realize the power of local marketing tactics and technologies, the caliber of entries for our award program continues to improve," said LSA President Neg Norton.

Waymark established itself as a top competitor in the digital marketing space by delivering custom video advertisements to its users in a matter of seconds. Business owners and marketers simply search for their business on Waymark.com and Waymark technology scours the web for relevant images, content and customer reviews which it uses to create exciting video advertisements for any digital use, including Facebook and Instagram.

Try it out for yourself here, https://waymark.com/.

About Waymark

Waymark combines art and technology to build agency-quality videos for your business with just the click of a button. Designed by Hollywood producers and customized by their Content API, business owners can have a ready-to-run video in seconds. The company's easy-to-use tools for creating and managing digital advertising empower business owners and marketers as Executive Producers of their own marketing campaigns. Waymark is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and is online at waymark.com.

