ATLANTA, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Wayne C. Thompson, the founder and Senior Pastor of Fellowship of Faith Church International transitioned from this life, taking his final step into eternal glory. Thompson transitioned peacefully. He was a pastor, author, broadcast minister, prophet, teacher, spiritual counselor, and evangelist. Thompson also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Fellowship of Faith Church International and Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy. As a missionary to Africa as well as India, Mexico, and Brussels, Belgium, he impacted the lives of many around the world. Most notably, Thompson was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

Wayne C. Thompson, Internationally Renowned Pastor, Faith Pioneer, Evangelist and Founder of Innovative Christian Academy Passes at 84

Affectionately known as "Pastor Wayne," Thompson was born in Atlanta, Georgia and attended Oglethorpe Elementary School, Booker T. Washington High School, Morehouse College, and Georgia State University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked at General Motors and the Lockheed Corporation. In 1969, he founded Wayne C. Thompson Realty Company, leading one of Atlanta's most successful African-American residential and commercial real estate and mortgage companies at that time.

Pastor Wayne also founded the Wayne C. Thompson Evangelistic Association, which morphed into the Fellowship of Faith Church International. During its early years, Bible studies were conducted in restaurants, trailers, and private homes throughout metropolitan Atlanta. The ministry grew to serve thousands of parishioners in-person and millions through television, radio and online channels. In the early 1980s, he also pioneered a local Feed the Hungry program for families in need, which laid the groundwork for similar initiatives across the region. Thompson supported missions throughout the world and was committed to ministering individually to members of his local congregation. In 1986, he founded Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy (SACA) – a fully accredited college prep school that trains and educates children from early learning through 12th grade with a stated mission to "Mix Faith with Learning.

Pastor Wayne was a loving and devoted husband for 49 years to the late First Lady, Mrs. Geraldine G. Thompson. An incredible father and a steadfast friend, he regarded himself as "just an ordinary man who accomplished extraordinary feats." Because of his diligence, commitment, and obedience to the Word of God, Thompson is credited with impacting millions of lives by infusing love, hope and wisdom through the Christian faith.

Pastor Wayne resided in Fairburn, Georgia and leaves to celebrate his life five children – Patrice Michelle Francis (Terry), Melanie Nicole, Samuel Wayne, Hannah Grace, and Naomi Ruth; six grandchildren – Jacob Cordell, Kai Alana Francis, Kenya Elise Francis, Michael Isaiah Francis, Joseph Ezekiel Francis, and Samuel Wayne, Jr.; two brothers – James and Howard; and a host of other family and friends.

SERVICE DETAILS:

Public Viewing: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Funeral Service: Friday, June 30, 2023, 11:00 AM

The Service will be live-streamed at www.fofciatl.com/watch-live

All services will be held at: FELLOWSHIP OF FAITH CHURCH INTERNATIONAL

2553 Connally Drive, East Point, Georgia 30344

(404) 346-1162

Parking is limited. Guests are asked to arrive early. Courtesies, flowers, and cards should be sent to the church.

