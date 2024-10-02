WAYNE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT EXPANDS COURSES AND PROGRAMS ACROSS THREE CAMPUSES FOCUSED ON ELECTRIC VEHICLE (EV), MOBILITY SECTOR

New Programs to Help Grow Specialized EV Workforce, Technicians in southeast Michigan, Support Growing Industry in the State

DETROIT, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) is expanding its mobility sector and electric vehicle (EV) technologies workforce development programs with new courses and stackable certificate programs designed to prepare a highly skilled workforce for roles including Electric Vehicle (EV) and Battery Charger Technicians. The new courses and certificate programs expand and complement WCCCD's existing programs in Mechatronics, Robotics, Advanced Manufacturing, and Commercial Driver's License (CDL) and Truck Driving, and help ensure the region's workforce can meet the demand of the growing mobility and EV sectors.

In partnership with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and industry leaders, WCCCD has engaged an advisory board to develop courses and credentials that address the emerging needs of the EV market. While electric vehicles tend to have fewer moving parts and simpler designs, their high voltage battery systems and specialized parts require specific expertise from technicians with deep knowledge of such systems.

"The mission for WCCCD has always been to create opportunities for individuals, communities, business, and our entire region to thrive through higher education," said WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery. "By working directly with industry leaders, we are helping to advance a workforce that responds to their needs, will drive the future of electric vehicle technology, and ensure that the brain power to lead the transformation of the mobility sector continues to grow in southeast Michigan."

WCCCD's stackable certificates enable students to build on their knowledge, progressing through specialized training that opens doors to higher paying, more technical careers in the mobility and automotive industries.

The Electric Vehicle program and course expansion includes curriculum on understanding and working with batteries and fuel cells, charging stations, DC and AC motors and controls, and additional courses on sensors and actuators, communication and control systems, safety, maintenance and repairs, and autonomous vehicles. The programs will be available across three of WCCCD's campuses including its Eastern and Northwest Campuses in Detroit, and its Downriver Campus in Taylor, Michigan. Courses will be taught on flexible schedules and across different modes, such as virtual classrooms and in person, to accommodate the diverse needs of students.

In addition to Electric Vehicle Technician programs, WCCCD's workforce development initiative includes stackable certificates in areas such as Robotics, Advanced Manufacturing, and Cybersecurity. These certifications are designed to enhance career prospects by providing a clear pathway for continuous learning and upskilling in alignment with industry demands.

For more information on WCCCD's mobility-focused programs and upcoming courses, visit www.wcccd.edu or contact the Workforce Development Office at 313-496-2600.

About Wayne County Community College District

Wayne County Community College District is one of the largest urban community colleges in Michigan, comprising a multi-campus district with six locations and several specialty campuses, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center, and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. Serving nearly 70,000 students annually across 32 cities and townships, WCCCD spans more than 500 square miles, offering quality education and workforce training to a diverse and dynamic student body.

