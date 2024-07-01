Wayne County Community College District, Schoolcraft College Announce Culinary Arts Agreement

LIVONIA, Mich., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) and Schoolcraft College are excited to announce a new collaboration in the field of culinary arts. A new agreement between the colleges provides students with a unique opportunity to access a seamless career pathway that includes multiple stackable credentials, catering to the high-demand employment needs of the culinary arts industry.

Under the agreement, students can complete foundational culinary arts courses at WCCCD, earning for-credit certificates in preparation to transfer to Schoolcraft College to build additional credentials that culminate in a Bachelor of Science Degree in Culinary and Dietary Operations Management from Schoolcraft. The program also offers accelerated options that combine industry-aligned classroom instruction with hands-on training.

"This agreement is a win-win for both of our institutions. Working together to better our students' education is every college's mission, and having agreements in place such as this one only help to serve the students both our schools serve," said Dr. Glenn Cerny, president of Schoolcraft College. "We're excited to welcome students from WCCCD to our campus to continue their studies and hope this agreement leads to other similar arrangements that benefit all our students."

"Our mission has always been to offer our students pathways to better lives through higher education," said WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis Ivery. "We are proud to partner with Schoolcraft College to mark a significant step forward in culinary arts education, offering students a robust and comprehensive pathway to success in a thriving industry."

This agreement will take effect later this fall with 15 students. For more information, please contact 313-496-2345.

About Schoolcraft College

Schoolcraft College is a public community college, offering traditional classes as well as distance learning opportunities at www.schoolcraft.edu. The college enrolls more than 30,000 students each year in both credit programs and personal and professional development courses. The college has over 130 programs leading to a skills certificate, certificate, associate degree, or post-associate certificate, plus a Bachelor of Science degree in Culinary and Dietary Operations Management. Students can take advantage of other bachelor's programs offered by several university partners onsite or transfer credits to other four-year institutions, saving time and money in pursuit of a bachelor's degree. Learn more at www.schoolcraft.edu.

About Wayne County Community College District

WCCCD, one of the largest urban-suburban community colleges in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations and educational centers, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. The District serves students across 32 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of innovative programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu.

