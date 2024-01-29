WAYNE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT TO HOST JIM CROW MUSEUM EXHIBIT

The Exhibit Contains Over 150 Items from the Late 19th Century to the Present

DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) will host a new exhibit from Ferris State University's Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery beginning Monday, Feb. 5 at the Curtis L. Ivery Downtown Campus. Titled, "Overcoming Hateful Things: Stories from the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery," the exhibit explores the Jim Crow system, the African American experience during that era, and its legacy in contemporary society through hundreds of objects from the period.

The museum at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, houses the nation's largest publicly accessible collection of artifacts, and uses them to teach tolerance and to promote a more just society. The exhibit was created to tell similar stories in ways that encourage dialogue and understanding about painful histories and issues. The exhibit was thoughtfully designed by Howard+Revis, the design firm that created the exhibits at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, to further its mission and impact across the U.S. and internationally.

"Our mission has always been to provide pathways to better lives through higher education," said WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery. "This exhibit offers an opportunity to see and engage in history in a way that challenges, but also builds new understanding about where we have come from, and where we are going as a community and as a nation."

The exhibit connects and expands on a series of educational experiences WCCCD has built. WCCCD recently received a Network to Freedom's National Park Service Historic Underground Railroad designation for its educational programming, adding to its official designation of the College's Central Educational Complex as a Detroit Underground Railroad Site Historic District by the City of Detroit.

Overcoming Hateful Things opens Monday, Feb. 5 at the Curtis L. Ivery Downtown Campus and is open to the public at no cost. For more information, please visit www.wcccd.edu.

About Wayne County Community College District

WCCCD, one of the largest urban-suburban community colleges in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations and educational centers, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. The District serves students across 32 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of innovative programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu.

About the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery

The Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery at Ferris State University is an international leader in the anti-racism movement. The museum serves as a base for quality scholarship addressing the complexities of race, race relations, and racism. The museum encourages collaborative work with high schools, universities, museums, government agencies, and human rights organizations, including, but not limited to, producing original research, planning and hosting tours and conferences, and conducting anti-racism training sessions. https://jimcrowmuseum.ferris.edu/.

