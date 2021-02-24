Wayne County Community College District To Host Virtual Event With National Thought Leaders Eddie Glaude Jr. And Isabel Wilkerson

DETROIT, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne County Community College District will host a conversation between leading national thought leaders Eddie Glaude, Jr. and Isabel Wilkerson discussing the concept of a multiracial democracy on Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The theme of the conversation between Glaude and Wilkerson is, "Towards New Dialogues of American Multiracial Democracy," and the inaugural virtual event kicks off the Detroit Urban Summit Series, sponsored by the Institute of Social Progress (ISP) and School for Continuing Education at WCCCD.

"We are committed to addressing issues of equity and inequality as we continuously work toward progress and change," said WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery. "The Detroit Urban Summit Series provides a platform for the necessary conversations that will enable us to move toward achieving those goals."

The Detroit Urban Summit Series will feature national thought leaders and speakers discussing issues such as urban studies, educational equity, public policy and the future of American democracy. Leading scholars and thought leaders in these fields have previously participated in three national Urban Summits, hosted by WCCCD's Institute for Social Progress. This new series of speakers brings the nation's top minds together to seek ways to advance the project that is American Democracy.

The event is open to the public at no cost, but registration is required. For more on the virtual event, including registration, please visit www.wcccd.edu .

About WCCCD: WCCCD, the largest urban community college in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations and specialty campuses, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center, and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. The District serves nearly 70,000 students annually across 36 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of new programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu .

