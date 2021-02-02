Wayne County Community College District's Accredited Status Continued For Another Decade

DETROIT, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne County Community College District's accredited status with the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) has been continued for another 10 years; the result of a comprehensive evaluation by HLC peer reviewers performed last Spring. The peer reviewers particularly called out the District's fiscal responsibility and commitment to the communities it serves during the pandemic.

"We are complimented and proud to again receive this affirmation of the world-class quality of our college District from the Higher Learning Commission," said WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery. "Our mission has always been to provide pathways to better lives through higher education. The HLC's rigorous evaluation of our District validated that our programs, faculty, facilities, and methods are pursuing that mission with excellence."

The HLC's peer review process is intended to provide colleges and universities critical evaluation of their purposes, and how effective they have been in serving those purposes. The HLC is also seeking to ensure that quality benchmarks are being met and that the college is engaged in continuous improvement processes, including professional development.

WCCCD received a successful reaffirmation of its accreditation from the HLC meeting all required criteria with no findings.

About WCCCD: WCCCD, the largest urban community college in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations and specialty campuses, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center, and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. The District serves nearly 70,000 students annually across 36 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of new programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu.

The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) is an independent corporation that was founded in 1895 as one of six regional institutional accreditors in the United States. HLC accredits degree-granting post-secondary educational institutions in the North Central region, which includes 19 states. For more information, please visit https://www.ncahlc.org/ or call 800-621-7440.

SOURCE WCCCD