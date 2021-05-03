Wayne County Community College District's Nursing Program Earns ACEN Accreditation

DETROIT, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wayne County Community College District's Nursing Program received affirmation of its accreditation status with the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The review commission particularly cited the "flexibility, courage, and resiliency demonstrated by [WCCCD's] nursing program faculty and leaders, and their institutional colleagues during the global pandemic." The peer review also offered a note of thanks to the District for "maintaining high standards while providing outstanding support to the students and your communities."

Accreditation is a rigorous and lengthy process by which a program is evaluated by a group of its peers ("peer evaluators") in order to determine its quality. The peer evaluators perform this evaluation by conducting a site visit, after which an accreditation decision is made by the ACEN Board of Commissioners. When a nursing program holds ACEN accreditation, it means that ACEN recognizes that a nursing program meets a set of Standards and can be trusted to deliver quality education.

"Our nursing program provides hands-on training, clinical skills practice and patient care teamwork training to prepare our students," said WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery. "The recent accreditation by ACEN assures southeast Michigan's healthcare systems that WCCCD is providing them with well-trained, nursing professionals."

WCCCD received a successful reaffirmation of their nursing program from the ACEN until Fall 2025.

About WCCCD: WCCCD, the largest urban community college in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations and specialty campuses, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center, and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. The District serves nearly 70,000 students annually across 36 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of new programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu.

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) supports the interests of nursing education, nursing practice, and the public by the functions of accreditation. The practice of establishing and maintaining a universal standard of training for nurses began in 1893, and ACEN continues to provide specialized accreditation for all levels of nursing education and transition-to-practice programs located in the United States, U.S. Territories, and internationally). The comprehensive peer-review from ACEN is a voluntary quality review, which led to the verification of quality teaching, learning, and viability of its Nursing program to prepare students for careers in healthcare.

For more information, please visit https://www.acenursing.org/ .

