Wayne County Sheriff 's Office Installs Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) Biodefense Indoor Air Protection System™

DETROIT, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has announced the installation of the Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) indoor biodefense system in all three of its jail divisions, the Road Patrol and Sheriff's Headquarters. IVP is the world's only biodefense system proven to destroy COVID-19 (99.999%) and anthrax spores (99.98%) instantaneously. IVP has approval by the FDA for sale during the COVID-19 pandemic for emergency use.

This is the first correctional facility in the U.S. to install IVP's innovative air purifying technology and through the 2020 CARES Act, the WCSO has acquired 12 large units for highly trafficked areas and 10 room units, all of which are mobile and purify air instantaneously. An estimated 816 personnel work in the three jails and administrative buildings with roughly 1,018 inmates in physical custody.

"Ensuring the health and safety of our personnel, clerical staff and inmate population is our highest priority," said Sheriff Raphael Washington. "The pandemic has challenged us to take every precaution possible and these systems are just another tool we can use to maintain that commitment to reducing health threats now and in the future. It is likely mitigation efforts are here to stay."

The system was designed by IVP founder and inventor, Monzer Hourani, who has a background in physics, science and engineering. It works by forcing air through a heated filter that captures and eliminates contaminants with one pass, without changing the ambient air temperature. IVP has been endorsed by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as one of five top technologies in the world to combat COVID-19, and was recently named as a newsmaker of the year by the Engineering News-Record.

"IVP is helping people breathe with confidence and more safely reopen our economy with proven solutions that raise the quality of indoor air," said Dr. Garrett Peel, IVP co-founder. "By following the CDC guidelines and providing clean, pathogen-free air in buildings, we are using science to engineer our way out of this public health crisis."

The IVP system installation is the latest in the battle against the spread of COVID-19 in the WC Jails, which has been hailed as an example of excellence by the CDC. Former Sheriff Benny N. Napoleon was on the forefront of implementing stringent mitigation protocols as early as March 2020. He insisted on heightened sanitization efforts, mandatory masking, and continuous COVID-19 testing for personnel. He also ensured that jail executives worked closely with the Chief Judge of 3rd Judicial Circuit to reduce the inmate population and thus prevent community spread.

"Sadly, Sheriff Napoleon succumbed to COVID-19 in December. But prior to his passing, he continuously researched options for increasing health safety, and I know he would have insisted this ground-breaking technology be installed to enhance mitigation efforts throughout the organization," said Sheriff Washington. "We will continue pursuing every option available until this health threat is eliminated."

About Integrated Viral Protection (IVP)

Integrated Viral Protection Solutions, LP (IVP) was created by Monzer Hourani in April 2020, to respond to the COVID-19 global pandemic and to foster research, development, and deployment of technologies that offer biodefense solutions to mitigate transmission of biological threats in indoor environments. At the heart of this award-winning biodefense design is a proprietary heated mesh that works in conjunction with legacy air filtration found in HVAC systems. The resulting suite of products will offer proven in-line mitigation for the airborne transmission of COVID-19 indoors. This technology has been recognized by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as a top innovation of 2020 for fighting COVID-19, and Hourani is recognized by Engineering News-Record as a top newsmaker.

The Biodefense Indoor Air Protection System is first line prevention technology against environmentally (airborne) mediated transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The heated biodefense filter can be retrofitted into commercial and home HVAC systems and/or deployed as a mobile unit equipped with powerful filtration capability. For more information, please visit www.ivpair.com.

