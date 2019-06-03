Wayne County Teamsters Ratify New Agreement

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite difficult negotiations and Wayne County's premature declaration of impasse, Local 118 is pleased to announce that the members have overwhelmingly ratified a new contract. The contract covers road deputies, sergeants and investigators for the period January 1, 2016 through December 31, 2021.

After a mere three negotiating sessions that resulted in little movement to address the deficient economic situation, the county declared impasse and sought to place the contract's resolution in the hands of an interest arbitrator. The record shows that recent arbitrator decisions would not have sufficiently corrected the wage disparity that existed between Wayne County and comparable area agencies. In addition, the arbitrator would not have the authority to rule on excessive hours issues.

"Although we were heading toward arbitration, we continued our efforts through all available channels to win a position that was sufficient to bring back to the members for consideration. Our efforts with support from our stewards and entire unit to avoid a risky arbitrator decision paid off. The new agreement provides for an aggressive wage increase schedule and also generates relief with respect to excessive hours of work," said Chris Toole, Local 118 Secretary-Treasurer and lead negotiator.

