Wayne Dental Care in Wayne, PA, Announces New Affiliation with The Smilist Dental in Partnership with Freedom Dental Partners

WAYNE, Pa., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne Dental Care, a leading dental practice in Wayne, Pennsylvania, is delighted to announce a new affiliation with The Smilist Dental. The move was facilitated through a partnership with Freedom Dental Partners, a respected dental support group specializing in helping practitioners find the best fit for the future of their practices.

Wayne Dental Care's Dr. Brian Handel expressed his satisfaction with the successful transaction, stating, "I have been working with Dr. Brady Frank and Freedom Dental Partners for close to three years, and this has all culminated in partnering my multi-doctor group with a platform backed by private equity. From both a cash and partnership result, I could not be more pleased."

This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for both organizations to expand their reach and provide exceptional dental care services to a wider patient base.

"Dr. Handel has built a fantastic practice where patient care and clinical excellence are the core focus," said, Andrew Mintz, CEO of The Smilist. "We look forward to the next phase of development and growth for the practice and are very appreciative of the collaboration with Freedom Dental Partners throughout this process."

Freedom Dental Partners played a pivotal role in facilitating this transition. The organization's extensive expertise and resources provided a smooth experience for Wayne Dental Care, enabling Dr. Handel and his team to focus on providing top-notch dental care while ensuring continued growth and success.

Commenting on the partnership, Avi Weisfogel, CEO of Freedom Dental Partners, stated, "We are thrilled to have helped Dr. Handel find the transition that works best for him while getting him truly what his hard work is worth. Their commitment to excellence and patient satisfaction can't be denied, and we look forward to seeing how their work will be leveraged as part of The Smilist family."

About Wayne Dental Care:

Wayne Dental Care is a Wayne, PA based family dental practice that treats patients of all ages. They are committed to delivering the highest quality dental care and do so using advanced dental equipment. Wayne specializes in cosmetic dentistry that offers services like checkups, teeth cleaning, crowns, veneers and more.

About The Smilist

The Smilist was founded in 2014 to create a dental organization with a strong consumer brand that offers exceptional patient experiences. Since its founding, The Smilist has rapidly grown to be one of the leading dental support organizations in the Northeast supporting over 60 locations with over 1,000 employees in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit www.thesmilist.com.

About Freedom Dental Partners

Freedom Dental Partners is a uniquely aligned dental support group of more than 350 dental practices in 42 states helping practitioners find the best fit for the future of their practices. Learn more at BecometheDSO.com.

