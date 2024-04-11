WAYNE GRETZKY AND SYLVIA MANTELLA FEATURED ON DOLCE MAGAZINE DUAL COVER

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In the first of its 28-year history as one of the world's leading luxury lifestyle publications, Dolce Magazine will feature a distinctive dual cover for its upcoming issue on 'The Greats', with hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and leading philanthropist and wildlife champion Sylvia Mantella both gracing the cover.

Wayne Gretzky and Sylvia Mantella on Dolce Magazine Dual Cover (CNW Group/Dolce Media Group)

"Canada, despite being a mid-sized country, is so fortunate to have so many of the world's 'greats', and we decided to use this distinctive dual-cover approach to celebrate two of them in Gretzky and Mantella," says Fernando Zerillo and Michelle Zerillo-Sosa, the brother-sister duo who founded Dolce Media Group and Dolce Magazine in 1996. "We were fortunate to be granted exclusive in-person interviews at Gretzky's and Mantella's Florida homes over the winter and take pride in profiling their success stories as we have told so many triumphant stories for almost three decades."

In welcoming the Dolce team to his Florida home, Gretzky opened up about the influence of his parents, not only in his life, but in his hockey career, shared his love for his wife, Janet, their five children and five grandchildren, and how he feels about being referred to as 'The Great One' (hint: he's not a fan).

Sylvia Mantella and her husband, Robert, welcomed the Dolce team to their wondrous, multi-acre Mantella Animal Rescue and Adoption Sanctuary on their South Florida property, a wildlife conservation area home to more than 250 animals, where they work with experts to protect the various species and practice wildlife conservation. It is a fascinating portrait of two leading philanthropists giving back to protect some of our most vulnerable species.

The dual cover for this next issue of Dolce Magazine is the latest creative innovation from Dolce Media Group, named a 2022 winner of the Top 50 Best Luxury Media in the World by the New York-based Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

Dolce Magazine is now available online on Press Reader and through shopdolce.ca.

Follow Dolce Magazine on Instagram @dolcemag.

SOURCE Dolce Media Group