Wayne Hardee Law Announces Addition To Legal Team

Firm founder Wayne Hardee noted on the hiring, "The response to our opening Wayne Hardee Law was overwhelming. We knew immediately we would require additional staff. I wanted to add an associate who understood the philosophy behind the Wayne Hardee difference. Will was the perfect addition. He is deeply rooted in Eastern North Carolina, and we are delighted he has agreed to join our team."

Reaves is a 2011 graduate of NC State University, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Finance. After working in the pharmaceutical industry for a few years, he decided to go to law school to pursue his passion for helping others and was awarded his Juris Doctorate from Campbell University School of Law in 2017. His former experience includes working in family law litigation with Irons & Irons, PA. Reaves is a member of the North Carolina State Bar, NC Bar Association, Pitt County Bar Association, and NC Advocates for Justice. He serves as 2020 Secretary and Treasurer for Judicial District 3A and Pitt County Bar Association.

Reaves is a native of Greenville, where he now resides with his wife Cleere Cherry Reaves, who is an author and small business owner. Will and Cleere enjoy spending time with their family and friends. Will also enjoys playing golf, fishing, and hunting.

The office of Wayne Hardee Law is located at 1609 West Arlington Boulevard near the hospital in the Thomas Professional Park. Wayne Hardee started his legal career in 1982 after graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill and Campbell University Law School. Much of his success has been attributed to his unique approach to working with clients who were struggling with injuries from accidents or loss of a loved one. He has traveled thousands of miles to meet with clients at nights and on weekends in their homes, hospital rooms, or businesses to review their cases, prep for trials, and deliver settlement checks.

SOURCE Wayne Hardee Law